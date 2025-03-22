IPL 2025 complete guide: All you need to know about IPL season 18

It is Indian Premier League (IPL) time again. We are into the 18th year of the cash-rich T20 tournament, that began in 2008. This year, IPL 2025 will be played from March 22 to May 25 across 13 venues with 10 teams in action.

IPL 2025 team-wise schedules and squads: CSK | DC | GT | KKR | LSG | MI | PBKS | RR | RCB | SRH



Here is your ultimate guide to IPL 2025

What is new in IPL 2025?

Almost all teams have gone through major changes to their squads as the mega auction was held last year. Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title last year, will now captain Punjab Kings (PBKS). Rishabh Pant has moved from Delhi Capitals (DC) to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and will lead the side. Other new captains include Axar Patel (DC), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR). Also, KL Rahul has moved from LSG to DC while R Ashwin is now with CSK.

Also read: Full IPL 2025 schedule

What are the new rules/changes in IPL 2025?

Among the rule changes, bowlers can now use saliva to shine the ball. After COVID-19, saliva usage was banned. Hawk-Eye will be used to call off-side and head-high wides besides waist-high no-balls.

Also read: Exclusive interview with IPL hero Swapnil Asnodkar

For this season, there will be no match bans on captains for slow over-rate offences.

Also, two balls will be used during the second innings of a night match (7:30 PM). The second ball will be used from the 11th over onwards to counter the dew conditions, which prove to be a disadvantage to the teams bowling second, under lights.

IPL 2025 start, end dates, total matches, days

IPL 2025 begins on March 22 with KKR hosting RCB at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and ends on May 25 at the same venue.

Total matches, days – 74 matches over 65 days.

Also read: IPL 2025 opening ceremony details

IPL 2025 league phase – March 22 to May 18 (70 group matches)

When are IPL 2015 playoffs?

May 20: Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2) in Hyderabad; May 21: Eliminator (3 vs 4) in Hyderabad; May 23: Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) in Kolkata; May 25: Final in Kolkata

How many double headers are in IPL 2025?

12 double headers (March 23, March 30, April 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 , 27, May 4, 11, 18)

Teams participating in IPL 2025 – 10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Who are the 10 captains?

Nine Indian captains, and one overseas skipper. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Axar Patel (DC), Shubman Gill (GT), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Rishabh Pant (LSG), Hardik Pandya (MI), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Sanju Samson (RR), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Pat Cummins (SRH).

Who are the 10 coaches?

Six overseas coaches and four Indians. Stephen Fleming (CSK), Hemang Badani (DC), Ashish Nehra (GT), Chandrakant Pandit (KKR), Justin Langer (LSG), Mahela Jayawardene (MI), Ricky Ponting (PBKS), Rahul Dravid (RR), Andy Flower (RCB), Daniel Vettori (SRH).

Who are the most expensive players in IPL 2025?

Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore – LSG), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore – PBKS), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore – KKR), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore – SRH), Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore – RCB), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore – LSG).

Who are the defending champions?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), captained by Shreyas Iyer, won the IPL 2024 last year by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final.

IPL 2025 format and virtual groups

Group A: CSK, KKR, RR, RCB, PBKS. Group B: MI, SRH, GT, DC, LSG.

Each team will play the other four in their group twice. Also, they will face one team from the other group twice (decided on the seeding), and the other four once. All teams play 14 games in the league phase on seven at home and seven away basis. The top four in the standings qualify for the playoffs.

Which are the IPL 2025 venues?

Eden Gardens, Kolkata; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad; Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru; New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh; Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi; Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

What are the match timings?

IPL 2025 has two start times for matches – 3:30 PM IST/Local (10 AM GMT) and 7:30 PM IST/Local (2 PM GMT).

Who are the youngest and oldest players in IPL 2025?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) is the youngest at 13 years. MS Dhoni (CSK) is the oldest at 43.

Who has won the most titles in IPL history?

5 each for Chennai Super Kings (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).

Who are the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in IPL history?

Virat Kohli – 8,004 runs (252 matches, 244 innings, 8 hundreds, 55 fifties, Strike rate 131.97, Average 38.67).

Yuzvendra Chahal – 205 wickets (160 matches, 159 wickets, Economy 7.84, Average 22.45, Strike rate 17.18, Four-wicket hauls 6, Five-wicket haul 1, Best 5/40).

IPL 2025 live streaming and live TV information

In India, Star Sports Network will broadcast all IPL 2025 matches live on TV. IPL 2025 live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

IPL 2025 fan parks

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the return of the IPL Fan Parks, with 50 cities across 23 states and one union territory. A full list of IPL 2025 fan parks can be seen here.