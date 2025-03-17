Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results
KKR have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2025. The franchise's costliest player is Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought for Rs 23.75 crore
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will feature in the opening match of IPL 2025 on March 22 (Saturday) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
KKR, who won the IPL 2024 title under Shreyas Iyer, will have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rahane was picked by the franchise during last year’s mega auction.
Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches to be played from March 22 to May 25.
Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Here are KKR’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.
KKR’s IPL 2025 schedule
March 22 (Saturday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM
March 26 (Wednesday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati – 7:30 PM
March 31 (Monday): Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai – 7:30 PM
April 3 (Thursday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM
April 6 (Sunday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata – 3:30 PM
April 11 (Friday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai – 7:30 PM
April 15 (Tuesday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh – 7:30 PM
April 21 (Monday): Vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM
April 26 (Saturday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM
April 29 (Tuesday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi – 7:30 PM
May 4 (Sunday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM
May 7 (Wednesday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM
May 10 (Saturday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM
May 17 (Saturday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad (21 players, 8 overseas) for IPL 2025
Bought at auction (15): Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.50 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs 3.60 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs 3 crore), Spencer Johnson (Rs 2.80 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs 2 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 2 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 1.80 crore), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1.50 crore), Rovman Powell (Rs 1.50 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 75 lakh) – Injured, ruled out (Chetan Sakariya named replacement – Rs 75 lakh), Manish Pandey (Rs 75 lakh), Anukul Roy (Rs 30 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 30 lakh), Mayank Markande (Rs 30 lakh).
Retained (6): Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore).
Captain: Ajinkya Rahane
Coach: Chandrakant Pandit
Owners: Knight Riders Sports Private Ltd. The Kolkata franchise was bought by Red Chillies Entertainment (actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, and Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta) for $75.09 million (about Rs 262.5 crore)
Home ground: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Key players: Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine
KKR's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)
Titles: 3 (2012, 2014, 2024)
2024: Champions
2023: 7th
2022: 7th
2021: Runners-up
2020: 5th
2019: 5th
2018: 3rd
2017: 3rd
2016: 4th
2015: 5th
2014: Champions
2013: 7th
2012: Champions
2011: 4th
2010: 6th
2009: 8th
2008: 6th