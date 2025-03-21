Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) wait for an IPL trophy has now been extended to 17 years. Will the luck change in the 18th year this time? That is what their loyal fans are asking in IPL 2025.

This time, RCB will have a new captain – Rajat Patidar and he will guided by former skipper Virat Kohli, who will turn up for the franchise for the 18th year in a row. Kohli, the star batter, has played only for RCB in his entire IPL career.

RCB will be involved in the IPL 2025 opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (March 22) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches to be played from March 22 to May 25.

Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Here are RCB’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

RCB’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 22 (Saturday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM

March 28 (Friday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai – 7:30 PM

April 2 (Wednesday): Vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 7 (Monday): Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai – 7:30 PM

April 10 (Thursday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 13 (Sunday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur – 3:30 PM

April 18 (Friday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 20 (Sunday): Vs PBKS in Mullanpur – 3:30 PM

April 24 (Thursday): Vs RR in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 27 (Sunday): Vs DC in Delhi – 7:30 PM

May 3 (Saturday): Vs CSK in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

May 9 (Friday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

May 13 (Tuesday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

May 17 (Saturday): Vs KKR in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Squad (22 players, 8 overseas) for IPL 2025

Bought at auction (19): Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore), Phil Salt (Rs 11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 11 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam (Rs 6 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 5.75 crore), Tim David (Rs 3 crore), Jacob Bethell (Rs 2.60 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs 2.60 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs 1.60 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs 1.50 crore), Lungisani Ngidi (Rs 1 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs 50 lakh – RTM), Mohit Rathee (Rs 30 lakh), Abhinandan Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Swastik Chikhara (Rs 30 lakh), Manoj Bhandage (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (3): Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore).

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Coach: Andy Flower

Owners: Diageo India Private Limited. The Bengaluru franchise was bought for $ 111.6 million (about Rs 464 crore) by Vijay Mallya’s UB group. At the time, they were the second-most expensive franchise. In 2015, the team ownership changed from Mallya to Diageo India.

Home ground: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Key players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Phil Salt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)

Titles: 0

2024: 4th

2023: 6th

2022: 4th

2021: 3rd

2020: 4th

2019: 8th

2018: 6th

2017: 8th

2016: Runners-up

2015: 3rd

2014: 7th

2013: 5th

2012: 5th

2011: Runners-up

2010: 3rd

2009: Runners-up

2008: 7th