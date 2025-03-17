Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday (March 25) at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

GT had a great entry into the Indian Premier League as they won the title in their debut season in 2022. In the next season, they finished runners-up, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. However, last year, they finished eighth.

They will be aiming for a much-improved performance in IPL 2025 under young skipper Shubman Gill.

Here are GT’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, and players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

GT’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 25 (Tuesday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

March 29 (Saturday): Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

April 2 (Wednesday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 6 (Sunday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

April 9 (Wednesday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

April 12 (Saturday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow – 3:30 PM

April 19 (Saturday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Ahmedabad – 3:30 PM

April 21 (Monday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata – 7:30 PM

April 28 (Monday): Vs RR in Jaipur – 7:30 PM

May 2 (Friday): Vs SRH in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

May 6 (Tuesday): Vs MI in Mumbai – 7:30 PM

May 11 (Sunday): Vs DC in Delhi - 7:30 PM

May 14 (Wednesday): Vs LSG in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

May 18 (Sunday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad – 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad (25 players, 7 overseas) for IPL 2025

Bought at auction (20): Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.50 crore), Washington Sundar (Rs 3.20 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2.60 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs 2.40 crore), R Sai Kishore (Rs 2 crore – RTM), Glenn Phillips (Rs 2 crore), Mahipal Lomror (Rs 1.70 crore), Gurnoor Singh Brar (Rs 1.30 crore), Mohammed Arshad Khan (Rs 1.30 crore), Karim Janat (Rs 75 lakh), Jayant Yadav (Rs 75 lakh), Ishant Sharma (Rs 75 lakh), Kumar Kushagra (Rs 65 lakh), Nishant Sidhu (Rs 30 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs 30 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (5): Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore).

Captain: Shubman Gill

Head coach: Ashish Nehra

Owners: CVC Capital Partners. The Gujarat franchise was bought for Rs 5625 crore

Home ground: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Key players: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

GT's past performances in IPL (2022 to 2024)

Titles: 1 (2022)

2024: 8th

2023: Runners-up

2022: Champions

Note: Gujarat made their IPL debut in 2022