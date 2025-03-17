Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing IPL 2025 under a new captain in all-rounder Axar Patel. Their first match in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is on Monday (March 24) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam.

Last year, DC was led by Rishabh Pant. However, he was released by the franchise and bought by LSG for a record Rs 27 crore at the mega auction.

DC are eyeing their maiden IPL title. They will be hoping the new captain and new coach – former India batter Hemang Badani, take them to glory.

Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches to be played from March 22 to May 25.

Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Here are DC’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, and players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

DC’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 24 (Monday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam – 7:30 PM

March 30 (Sunday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam – 3:30 PM

April 5 (Saturday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai – 7:30 PM

April 10 (Thursday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 13 (Sunday): Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Delhi – 7:30 PM

April 16 (Wednesday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi – 7:30 PM

April 19 (Saturday): Vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad – 3:30 PM

April 22 (Tuesday): Vs LSG in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

April 27 (Sunday): Vs RCB in Delhi – 7:30 PM

April 29 (Tuesday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi – 7:30 PM

May 5 (Monday): Vs SRH in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

May 8 (Thursday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala – 7:30 PM

May 11 (Sunday): Vs GT in Delhi – 7:30 PM

May 15 (Thursday): Vs MI in Mumbai – 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad (23 players, 7 overseas) for IPL 2025

Bought at auction (19): KL Rahul (Rs 14 crore), Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore), T Natarajan (Rs 10.75 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 9 crore – RTM), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore – RTM), Harry Brook (Rs 6.25 crore) – Withdrawn, Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs 2 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 75 lakh), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs 50 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs 40 lakh), Darshan Nalkade (Rs 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar L (Rs 30 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (4): Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abhishek Porel (Rs 4 crore).

Captain: Axar Patel

Head coach: Hemang Badani

Owners: GMR Sports Pvt Ltd, JSW Sports Pvt Ltd. In 2018, Delhi Daredevils’s name was changed to Delhi Capitals. The Delhi franchise was bought for $84 million (about Rs 336 crore) by GMR Group in 2008.

Home ground: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Key players: KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs

DC's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)

Titles: 0

2024: 6th

2023: 9th

2022: 5th

2021: 3rd

2020: Runners-up

2019: 3rd

2018: 8th

2017: 7th

2016: 6th

2015: 7th

2014: 8th

2013: 9th

2012: 3rd

2011: 10th

2010: 5th

2009: 3rd

2008: 4th

Note: Delhi Daredevils were renamed Delhi Capitals in 2018