IPL 2025 schedule: Fixtures, venues, match dates, timings, live streaming, TV

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will get underway in Kolkata on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

IPL 2025 team-wise schedules and squads: CSK | DC | GT | KKR | LSG | MI | PBKS | RR | RCB | SRH



Ten teams will be in action in IPL 2025 with 74 matches played across 13 venues from March 22 to May 25. Kolkata will also host the final.

All IPL 2025 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. IPL 2025 live streaming is on JioHotstar.

IPL 2025 venues (13)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Here’s IPL 2025 full schedule (March 22 to May 25)

Match timings – 3:30 PM IST/Local (10 AM GMT), 7:30 PM IST/Local (2 PM GMT)

Match 1 – March 22 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Kolkata)

Match 2 – March 23 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) (Hyderabad)

Match 3 – March 23 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) (Chennai)

Match 4 – March 24 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (Visakhapatnam)

Match 5 – March 25 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) (Ahmedabad)

Match 6 – March 26 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Guwahati)

Match 7 – March 27 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (Hyderabad)

Match 8 – March 28 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Chennai)

Match 9 – March 29 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (Ahmedabad)

Match 10 – March 30 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Visakhapatnam)

Match 11 – March 30 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (Guwahati)

Match 12 – March 31 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai)

Match 13 – April 1 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings (Lucknow)

Match 14 – April 2 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (Bengaluru)

Match 15 – April 3 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata)

Match 16 – April 4 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (Lucknow)

Match 17 – April 5 (Saturday) 3:30 PM – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Chennai)

Match 18 – April 5 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (New Chandigarh)

Match 19 – April 6 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata)

Match 20 – April 6 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (Hyderabad)

Match 21 – April 7 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mumbai)

Match 22 – April 8 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (New Chandigarh)

Match 23 – April 9 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (Ahmedabad)

Match 24 – April 10 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru)

Match 25 – April 11 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai)

Match 26 – April 12 (Saturday) 3:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans (Lucknow)

Match 27 – April 12 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (Hyderabad)

Match 28 – April 13 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Jaipur)

Match 29 – April 13 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (Delhi)

Match 30 – April 14 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow)

Match 31 – April 15 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (New Chandigarh)

Match 32 – April 16 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (Delhi)

Match 33 – April 17 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai)

Match 34 – April 18 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings (Bengaluru)

Match 35 – April 19 (Saturday) 3:30 PM – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad)

Match 36 – April 19 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur)

Match 37 – April 20 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (New Chandigarh)

Match 38 – April 20 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai)

Match 39 – April 21 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (Kolkata)

Match 40 – April 22 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (Lucknow)

Match 41 – April 23 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad)

Match 42 – April 24 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru)

Match 43 – April 25 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai)

Match 44 – April 26 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (Kolkata)

Match 45 – April 27 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (Mumbai)

Match 46 – April 27 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Delhi)

Match 47 – April 28 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (Jaipur)

Match 48 – April 29 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi)

Match 49 – April 30 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (Chennai)

Match 50 – May 1 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Jaipur)

Match 51 – May 2 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

Match 52 – May 3 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru)

Match 53 – May 4 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata)

Match 54 – May 4 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala)

Match 55 – May 5 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad)

Match 56 – May 6 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (Mumbai)

Match 57 – May 7 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)

Match 58 – May 8 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala)

Match 59 – May 9 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Lucknow)

Match 60 – May 10 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad)

Match 61 – May 11 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala)

Match 62 – May 11 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (Delhi)

Match 63 – May 12 (Monday) 7:30 PM – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)

Match 64 – May 13 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)

Match 65 – May 14 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad)

Match 66 – May 15 (Thursday) 7:30 PM – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai)

Match 67 – May 16 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Jaipur)

Match 68 – May 17 (Saturday) 7:30 PM – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

Match 69 – May 18 (Sunday) 3:30 PM – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad)

Match 70 – May 18 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow)

Match 71 – May 20 (Tuesday) 7:30 PM – Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad)

Match 72 – May 21 (Wednesday) 7:30 PM – Eliminator (Hyderabad)

Match 73 – May 23 (Friday) 7:30 PM – Qualifier 2 (Kolkata)

Match 74 – May 25 (Sunday) 7:30 PM – Final (Kolkata)