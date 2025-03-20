IPL 2025 opening ceremony: Full list of performers, start time, venue

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 22). The IPL 2025 opening clash will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ahead of the first match of IPL 2025, there will be an opening ceremony featuring several Bollywood stars, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.

Start time of IPL 2025 opening ceremony

The IPL 2025 opening game starts at 7:30 PM, and before that, the opening ceremony will be held, from 6 PM.

As per the BCCI, IPL 2025 opening ceremony will have Bollywood actor Disha Patani, singer Shreya Ghoshal, rapper Karan Aujla, and others.

Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, and Janhvi Kapoor will also be a part of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, according to reports.

“When it’s 18 years of IPL, it calls for a dazzling celebration like never before! Who better than the sensational Disha Patani to set the stage ablaze? Don’t miss the electrifying Opening Ceremony,” IPL’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted.

In another post, it wrote, “Brace yourself for a symphony of magic like never before as the soulful Shreya Ghoshal takes the stage at the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony! Celebrate 18 glorious years with a voice that has revolutionised melody (sic).”

“Get ready for the ultimate vibe check! Global Superstar Karan Aujla, is all set to light up the #TATAIPL 18 Opening Ceremony, bringing the fire and setting new trends like never before! (sic),” IPL said.

Duration of IPL 2025 opening ceremony

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will last 35 minutes, according to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

“BCCI has given us 35 minutes for the opening ceremony, in which we need to conclude the entire show. The rest will proceed as it does every year,” CAB President Snehasis Ganguly was quoted as saying in the media.

He said all tickets for the IPL 2025 opener between KKR and RCB were sold out. “We were expecting a full house. It is very common for our matches to fill up, and the fans of Kolkata have always lived up to expectations,” he said.

IPL 2025 will witness 74 matches between March 22 and May 25. Kolkata will also host the final.



