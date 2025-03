Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will aim to end their title drought in IPL 2025 as they enter the tournament with a new captain and a new coach.

Shreyas Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 trophy last year, is now the PBKS skipper. The franchise also has a new head coach – Ricky Ponting.

PBKS begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25 in Ahmedabad.

Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches from March 22 to May 25.

Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Here are PBKS’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

PBKS’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 25 (Tuesday): Vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

April 1 (Tuesday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

April 5 (Saturday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in New Chandigarh - April 5 - 7:30 PM

April 8 (Tuesday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in New Chandigarh - April 8 - 7:30 PM

April 12 (Saturday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad - April 12 - 7:30 PM

April 15 (Tuesday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in New Chandigarh - April 15 - 7:30 PM

April 18 (Friday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru - April 18 - 7:30 PM

April 20 (Sunday): Vs RCB in New Chandigarh – 3:30 PM

April 26 (Saturday): Vs KKR in Kolkata – 7:30 PM

April 30 (Wednesday): Vs CSK in Chennai – 7:30 PM

May 4 (Sunday): Vs LSG in Dharamsala – 7:30 PM

May 8 (Thursday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala – 7:30 PM

May 11 (Sunday): Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dharamsala – 3:30 PM

May 16 (Friday): Vs RR in Jaipur – 7:30 PM

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad (25 players, 8 overseas)

Bought at auction (23): Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore – RTM), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 7 crore), Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.20 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.20 crore), Priyansh Arya (Rs 3.80 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs 2.60 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs 2.40 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore), Vyshak Vijaykumar (Rs 1.80 crore), Yash Thakur (Rs 1.80 crore), Harpreet Brar (Rs 1.50 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 95 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (Rs 75 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 75 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakh), Pyla Avinash (Rs 30 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (Rs 30 lakh), Musheer Khan (Rs 30 lakh), Harnoor Pannu (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (2): Shashank Singh (Rs 5.50 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore).

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Head coach: Ricky Ponting

Owners: KPH Dream Cricket Private Ltd. In 2008, the Punjab franchise (Kings XI Punjab) was bought for $76 million (about Rs 304 crore) by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul

Home ground: PCA New Stadium, New Chandigarh

Key players: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh

PBKS's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)

Titles: 0

2024: 9th

2023: 8th

2022: 6th

2021: 6th

2020: 6th

2019: 6th

2018: 7th

2017: 5th

2016: 8th

2015: 8th

2014: Runners-up

2013: 6th

2012: 6th

2011: 5th

2010: 8th

2009: 5th

2008: 3rd

Note: Kings XI Punjab’s name, after 13 seasons, was changed to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021.