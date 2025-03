Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most expensive player Rishabh Pant will lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.

After being released by Delhi Capitals (DC) last year, Pant was bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore at the mega auction.

LSG made their IPL debut in 2022. They were led by KL Rahul. However, he was released last year by the franchise and will now play for DC.

Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches to be played from March 22 to May 25.

Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Here are LSG’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

LSG’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 24 (Monday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam – 7:30 PM

March 27 (Thursday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

April 1 (Tuesday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

April 4 (Friday): Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

April 6 (Sunday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata – 3:30 PM

April 12 (Saturday): Vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow – 3:30 PM

April 14 (Monday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

April 19 (Saturday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur – 7:30 PM

April 22 (Tuesday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

April 27 (Sunday): Vs MI in Mumbai – 3:30 PM

May 4 (Sunday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala – 7:30 PM

May 9 (Friday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

May 14 (Wednesday): Vs GT in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

May 18 (Sunday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad (24 players, 6 overseas) for IPL 2025

Bought at auction (19): Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs 9.75 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 8 crore), David Miller (Rs 7.50 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4.20 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 3.40 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 2.40 crore), Aiden Markram (Rs 2 crore), Matthew Breetzke (Rs 75 lakh), Shamar Joseph (Rs 75 lakh – RTM), M Siddharth (Rs 75 lakh), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs 30 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Rs 30 lakh), Yuvraj Chaudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Prince Yadav (Rs 30 lakh), Akash Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Digvesh Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Himmat Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Aryan Juyal (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (5): Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore).

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Head coach: Justin Langer

Owners: RPSG Group. The Lucknow franchise was bought for Rs 7,090 crore

Home ground: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Key players: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Mayank Yadav

LSG's past performances in IPL (2022 to 2024)

Titles: 0

2024: 7th

2023: 4th

2022: 4th

Note: LSG made their IPL debut in 2022