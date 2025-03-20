Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are searching for their second IPL title and will seek a turnaround in their fortunes under new head coach Rahul Dravid.

The Rajasthan franchise won the inaugural IPL in 2008 but since then they have not managed to win the trophy. Last year, they finished third.

RR will launch their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on March 23.

Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches from March 22 to May 25.

Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Here are RR’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, and players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

RR’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 23 (Sunday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad – 3:30 PM

March 26 (Wednesday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati – 7:30 PM

March 30 (Sunday): Vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati – 7:30 PM

April 5 (Saturday): Vs Punjab Kings in Chandigarh – 7:30 PM

April 9 (Wednesday): Vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

April 13 (Sunday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur – 3:30 PM

April 16 (Wednesday): Vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi – 7:30 PM

April 19 (Saturday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur – 7:30 PM

April 24 (Thursday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

April 28 (Monday): Vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur – 7:30 PM

May 1 (Thursday): Vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur – 7:30 PM

May 4 (Sunday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata – 3:30 PM

May 12 (Monday): Vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai – 7:30 PM

May 16 (Friday): Vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur – 7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad (20 players, 6 overseas) for IPL 2025

Bought at auction (14): Jofra Archer (Rs 12.50 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 6.50 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore), Nitish Rana (Rs 4.20 crore), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs 2 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.50 crore), Akash Madhwal (Rs 1.20 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs 1.10 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs 80 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 35 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs 30 lakh), Kunal Rathore (Rs 30 lakh), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (6): Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore).

Captain: Sanju Samson

Head coach: Rahul Dravid

Owners: The Royals Sports Group. The Jaipur (Rajasthan) franchise was bought by Emerging Media-led consortium for $67 million (about Rs 268 crore) in 2008

Home ground: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur

Key players: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma

RR's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)

Titles: 1 (2008)

2024: 3rd

2023: 5th

2022: Runners-up

2021: 7th

2020: 8th

2019: 7th

2018: 4th

2016, 2017: Suspended

2015: 4th

2014: 5th

2013: 3rd

2012: 7th

2011: 6th

2010: 7th

2009: 6th

2008: Champions