Exclusive: IPL hero Swapnil Asnodkar on Warne, Dhoni, and more

As the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) kicks off in Kolkata, former Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Swapnil Asnodkar reminisces about his journey in the inaugural season of the tournament. A key player in RR’s fairytale victory under the late Shane Warne, Asnodkar, in an exclusive interview with The Federal, reflects on the evolution of T20 cricket, his experiences playing alongside legends, and his aspirations as a coach.

Journey to IPL glory

Asnodkar played a crucial role in RR’s 2008 triumph, scoring 311 runs in 9 matches, including a half-century on debut. At a time when T20 cricket was still finding its footing, Asnodkar embraced an aggressive approach.

"Warne, Smith, and Watson played a big role in my success. I was more of a four-day batsman, but they helped me believe in my instincts and adapt to T20 cricket," he recalls. "The mantra was simple — watch the ball, get into a good position, and back yourself to score."

The presence of Australian great Warne as captain was a game-changer. "Warne instilled confidence in all of us. He was a master at handling young players and making them believe in themselves," Asnodkar says.

Memories of Warne

Warne’s leadership and charisma left a lasting impact on Asnodkar. Recalling his first meeting with Warne, he says, "When I told him I was from Goa, he was thrilled — he called it the land of beaches. He had been to Goa before and had fond memories."

Beyond cricket, Warne was known for his zest for life. "Warne was full of energy, not just about cricket but about enjoying life. His advice was always to find a way to enjoy the moment, no matter what the situation."

One of Asnodkar’s fondest memories is Warne’s visit to his home in Goa. "During a short break in the season, I casually invited him over, never expecting him to say yes. But he immediately agreed, only requesting a private visit with no crowd. It was a special moment for my family."

Playing with legends

Opening the batting with Graeme Smith and Rahul Dravid was another career highlight. "Smith was instrumental in helping me adjust to international-level fast bowling. His advice was simple — believe in yourself, watch the ball closely, and don’t overthink," says Asnodkar.

Dravid, known for his calm and methodical approach, played a key role in mentoring young players. "Rahul bhai was always there to guide us. His presence in the dressing room was reassuring for youngsters like me."

Facing legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath was another unforgettable experience. "IPL gave us the opportunity to test ourselves against the best. Facing McGrath, Umar Gul, and others was a challenge, but it helped me grow as a cricketer."

Evolution of T20 batting

Reflecting on how batting has evolved since 2008, Asnodkar marvels at the modern approach. "Back then, scoring 50 runs in the powerplay was considered a great start. Now, teams are regularly scoring 250-plus and even contemplating a 300-run chase."

As a batting coach, Asnodkar has seen the shift firsthand. "Batters today practice hitting sixes consistently. Earlier, players focused on building an innings, but now the game is about maximising every over."

He predicts that 300-run chases could become a reality in IPL soon, given the fearless approach of modern batters.

IPL career and transition to coaching

Despite a successful IPL debut, Asnodkar’s career was cut short due to injuries. "I feel I could have played a few more seasons, but injuries in South Africa reduced my chances. However, I don’t dwell on regrets — I believe in moving forward."

Now a batting coach for Nagaland, he aspires to join an IPL franchise in a coaching role. "I still have a lot to give back to the game. I hope to work with an IPL team and help young batters reach their potential."

With RR looking to break their title drought since 2008, Asnodkar remains a loyal supporter. "RR has always had a special place in my heart. They recognised my talent and gave me an opportunity. With Rahul Dravid as coach, I believe they have a strong chance this season."

Memories with MS Dhoni

Asnodkar also shares fond memories of MS Dhoni, whom he met several times through his Goa teammate Shadab Jakati. "Dhoni was always cool and composed. Every time we met, he asked about the dressing room atmosphere. He believed a good team culture was essential for success."

He also revealed what Dhoni would ask him about Warne and his style of captaincy, his conversations in the dressing room during the IPL.

As IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 22, Asnodkar has a simple message for Rajasthan Royals: "Go well, go hard, play hard — Halla Bol!"

