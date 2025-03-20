Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results
MI captain Hardik Pandya will miss the team's IPL 2025 opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to over rate suspension
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 with a game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.
Like last year, this time too, Hardik Pandya will lead MI. However, he will miss the opening clash as he was suspended for one game due to a slow over rate offence in the last league match last year.
Also missing in the initial phase of the tournament is paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from an injury.
Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches to be played from March 22 to May 25.
Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Here are MI’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.
MI's IPL 2025 schedule
March 23 (Sunday): Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai – 7:30 PM
March 29 (Saturday): Vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM
March 31 (Monday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai – 7:30 PM
April 4 (Friday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM
April 7 (Monday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mumbai – 7:30 PM
April 13 (Sunday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi – 7:30 PM
April 17 (Thursday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai – 7:30 PM
April 20 (Sunday): Vs CSK in Mumbai – 7:30 PM
April 23 (Wednesday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad – 7:30 PM
April 27 (Sunday): Vs LSG in Mumbai – 3:30 PM
May 1 (Thursday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur – 7:30 PM
May 6 (Tuesday): Vs GT in Mumbai – 7:30 PM
May 11 (Sunday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala – 3:30 PM
May 15 (Thursday): Vs DC in Mumbai – 7:30 PM
Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad (23 players, 8 overseas) for IPL 2025
Bought at auction (18): Trent Boult (Rs 12.50 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore), Will Jacks (Rs 5.25 crore), Naman Dhir (RS 5.25 crore – RTM), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs 4.80 crore), Mitchell Santner (Rs 2 crore), Ryan Rickelton (Rs 1 crore), Lizaad Williams (75 lakh) – Inured, ruled out (Corbin Bosch named replacement), Recce Topley (Rs 75 lakh), Robin Minz (Rs 65 lakh, Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Vignesh Puthur (Rs 30 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh), Bevan John Jacobs (Rs 30 lakh), Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa (Rs 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 30 lakh), Shrijith Krishnan (Rs 30 lakh), Ashwani Kumar (Rs 30 lakh).
Retained (5): Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore).
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Coach: Mahela Jayawardene
Owners: Indiawin Sports Private Limited (Reliance Industries Ltd). The Mumbai franchise was bought by Reliance group for $111.9 million (about Rs 487 crore) in 2008, the most expensive IPL franchise at the time.
Home ground: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Key players: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult
MI's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)
Titles: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
2024: 10th
2023: 3rd
2022: 10th
2021: 5th
2020: Champions
2019: Champions
2018: 5th
2017: Champions
2016: 5th
2015: Champions
2014: 4th
2013: Champions
2012: 4th
2011: 3rd
2010: Runners-up
2009: 7th
2008: 6th