THE EIGHTH COLUMN
A broken education system that produces the smarts
Tamil Nadu, along with the other southern states, is known for its focus on the education sector. However, if one looks at the number of schools in the state, it tells another story — there are just 58,033 schools in total. The state stands 12th in the national ranking. Yet, Tamil Nadu's gross enrollment ratio is higher than most states, which means more candidates are reaching college. How does this education system work? Click to read more.