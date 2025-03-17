Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will open their IPL 2025 campaign on Sunday (March 23) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai.

Ten teams will feature in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League with 74 matches to be played from March 22 to May 25.

Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Here are CSK’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, and players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

CSK’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 23 (Sunday): Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai – 7:30 PM

March 28 (Friday): Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai – 7:30 PM

March 30 (Sunday): Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati – 7:30 PM

April 5 (Saturday): Vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Chennai – 3:30 PM

April 8 (Tuesday): Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh – 7:30 PM

April 11 (Friday): Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai – 7:30 PM

April 14 (Monday): Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow – 7:30 PM

April 20 (Sunday): Vs MI in Mumbai – 7:30 PM

April 25 (Friday): Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai – 7:30 PM

April 30 (Wednesday): Vs PBKS in Chennai – 7:30 PM

May 3 (Saturday): Vs RCB in Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

May 7 (Wednesday): Vs KKR in Kolkata – 7:30 PM

May 12 (Monday): Vs RR in Chennai – 7:30 PM

May 18 (Sunday): Vs Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad – 3:30 PM

CSK Squad (25 players, 7 overseas) for IPL 2025

Bought at auction (20): Noor Ahmad (Rs 10 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 9.75 crore), Devon Conway (Rs 6.25 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 4.80 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 4 crore – RTM), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.40 crore), Anshul Kamboj (Rs 3.40 crore), Sam Curran (Rs 2.40 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 2 crore), Deepak Hooda (Rs 1.70 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs 1.50 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.20 crore), Vansh Bedi (Rs 55 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs 30 lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 30 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Shaik Rasheed (Rs 30 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (5): Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore).

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Head coach: Stephen Fleming

Owners: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (subsidiary of India Cements). CSK was purchased for $91 million (about Rs 360 crore) in 2008 by India Cements

Home ground: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Key players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shivam Dube

CSK's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)

Five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

2024: 5th

2023: Champions

2022: 9th

2021: Champions

2020: 7th

2019: Runners-up

2018: Champions

2016, 2017: Suspended for 2 years

2015: Runners-up

2014: 3rd

2013: Runners-up

2012: Runners-up

2011: Champions

2010: Champions

2009: 4th

2008: Runners-up