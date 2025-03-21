Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 schedule, squad, key players, past results

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be aiming to secure their second IPL title after missing out to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in last year’s final.

They have a formidable team under the leadership of Pat Cummins. SRH are seen as one of the favourites to win IPL 2025.

With explosive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma and some big hitters in the middle order, they are one of the best batting units in IPL.

The bowling department will be led by Cummins, and he has the experience of Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, and Adam Zampa.

Ten teams will feature in IPL 2025 with 74 matches to be played from March 22 to May 25.

Each franchise will play 14 matches in the league phase and the top four will qualify for the playoffs. The final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Here are SRH’s IPL 2025 fixtures, squad, key players, past performances, owners, players’ prices after last year’s mega auction.

SRH’s IPL 2025 schedule

March 23: Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 3:30 PM

March 27: Vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

March 30: Vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam – 3:30 PM

April 3: Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 7:30 PM

April 6: Vs Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

April 12: Vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

April 17: Vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7:30 PM

April 23: Vs MI, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

April 25: Vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7:30 PM

May 2: Vs Gujarat Titans (GT), Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 7:30 PM

May 5: Vs DC, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

May 10: Vs KKR, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7:30 PM

May 13: Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM

May 18: Vs LSG, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow – 7:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad (20 players, 7 overseas) for IPL 2025

Bought at auction (15): Ishan Kishan (Rs 11.25 crore), Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 8 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 3.20 crore), Abhinav Manohar (Rs 3.20 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 2.40 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs 1.50 crore), Eshan Malinga (Rs 1.20 crore), Brydon Carse (Rs 1 crore) – Injured, ruled out (Wiaan Mulder named replacement), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1 crore), Kamindu Mendis (Rs 75 lakh), Zeeshan Ansari (Rs 40 lakh), Sachin Baby (Rs 30 lakh), Aniket Verma (Rs 30 lakh), Atharva Taide (Rs 30 lakh).

Retained (5): Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore).

Captain: Pat Cummins

Coach: Daniel Vettori

Owners: Sun TV Network. In 2012, the Hyderabad franchise was bought for Rs 425.2 crore (Rs 85.05 crore per year) by Sun TV Network for a five-year deal

Home ground: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Key players: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy

SRH's past performances in IPL (2008 to 2024)

Titles: 1 (2016)

2024: Runners-up

2023: 10th

2022: 8th

2021: 8th

2020: 3rd

2019: 4th

2018: Runners-up

2017: 3rd

2016: Champions

2015: 6th

2014: 6th

2013: 4th

2008 to 2012: Not played. The earlier Hyderabad franchise from 2008 to 2012 was Deccan Chargers. It was dissolved in 2012 by the BCCI due to financial issues. Deccan Chargers were bought in 2008 for $107 million (about Rs 428 crore). Deccan Chargers won IPL 2009 title.