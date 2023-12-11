REPLUG | Operation Gulmarg, and other tales from Jammu and Kashmir

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to J&K. The state was bifurcated into the two Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Four years later, on December 11 (Monday), the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370.

The four years since the abrogation of Article 370 have been a tumultuous period for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. For months together there was no internet. Then came the COVID pandemic and the associated lockdowns, which only added to the woes of the region. There has been violence across the years, and the two UTs have continued to be under President's rule even amid growing demand for an Assembly election in J&K.

But then, J&K has never had a peaceful past. Since Partition, when Kashmir was the biggest bone of contention between Pakistan and India, the region has seen constant unrest and bloodshed.

The Federal has captured the turmoil through various ground reports and exclusive series. Ahead of the SC verdict, we revisit some of the best.

Series | Operation Gulmarg: The Story of Kashmir’s integration with India

Series | Operation Gulmarg: The Story of Kashmir's integration with India

In autumn of life, 1947, Jinnah’s Eid dreams

A Bridge Too Far: Lust for loot, denies Pakistanis Eid in Srinagar

The saviours of Kashmir and the butchers of Baramulla

A series of murders and tragedies in Lahore shape Kashmir’s destiny

Kashmir for sale after a queen’s quest for revenge

Maharaja Hari Singh saves himself and Kashmir from Pakistani raiders

Features

Features

Why axing Agha Shahid Ali’s poems from Kashmir varsities won’t erase his literary legacy

Debasmita Dasgupta’s graphic novel Terminal 3 strikes a note of hope for Kashmiris

She writes love songs to Kashmir, croons its unheard melodies through folk fusion

Kashmir’s last santoor-maker reflects on his legacy, as it withers away

The Federal Premium: The Eighth Column

The Federal Premium: The Eighth Column

Unplugged from the world, Kashmir still awaits normalcy

How Kashmir’s Baba Wayil village has kept dowry, gold, expensive wazwan out of wedding menus

Kashmiri bats make it to ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. How the boom came about

Kashmir’s matrimonial maze: The story of one woman and her 27 husbands

Why a 36-course wazwaan cooked by Kashmir’s first woman ‘master chef’ is too hot to handle for men

Why Kashmir’s walnut trees are yielding peanuts

One nose at a time: Rebuilding lost confidence in Kashmir

How lockdowns forced Kashmir’s transgenders into a life sans dignity

The shock, awe — and sound of jackboots marching in Kashmir

Opinion

Opinion

BJP dumps Article 370 and political niceties; portends ominous possibilities

Kashmir Files straddles fact and fiction to present a polarising narrative

Kashmir: The sting in the mountains

Kashmir, Hong Kong seem similar, but in reality are different