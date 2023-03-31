Why a 36-course wazwaan cooked by Kashmir’s first woman ‘master chef’ is too hot to handle for men

At just 24 years of age, Humaira Dilawar has broken a tradition that’s been fiercely guarded for over six centuries by a clan of men sharing a common profession that’s been passed down through generations. Self-effacing and humble to a fault; insisting repeatedly that she is still learning her craft and needs all the encouragement she can get, Dilawar, even though she doesn’t lay claim to the title herself, is the only woman ‘waza’ – or more accurately, the only woman wasta waza – in Kashmir.

For the uninitiated, waza is the title ascribed to cooks in Kashmir who prepare the lavish 36-course wazwaan – an extravagant feast that is reserved only for special occasions such as a wedding or the devgon/divagon (a pre-wedding ceremony among Kashmiri Hindus). The wasta waza is the master chef under whose instructions a team of wazas (usually numbering five to 10) prepare the feast.

By most accounts, the origin of the wazwaan dates back to Timur’s invasion of northern Indian territories in late 1398 AD. In their jointly authored cookbook, Traditional Kashmiri Cuisine: Wazwaan (Roli Books, 2019), Khan Mohammed Sharief, Khan Mohammed Shafi, Khan Mohammed Rafiq – owners of the renowned Delhi-based Kashmiri cuisine catering company Ahad Sons – and Rocky Mohan, say the local belief in Kashmir is that in Timur’s wake “came 1,700 skilled woodcarvers, weavers, calligraphers, architects and cooks from Samarkand, who settled in the valley of Kashmir. The descendants of these cooks, the wazas, are the master chefs of Kashmir”.

According to noted food critic Marryam H Reshi, the wazas are a “traditional, hereditary community of male cooks who never ever cook inside their own homes, but set up an outdoor kitchen in the courtyards of their customers and cook on wood fires”.