How lockdowns forced Kashmir’s transgenders into a life sans dignity

Safeena Wani
Updated 9:36 PM, 15 August, 2021
0
COMMENTS
Kashmir transgenders
The consecutive lockdowns since 2019 due to political uncertainty and Covid-19 has shrunk the means of earning of transgenders in Kashmir, forcing them to take to sex work | Photo - Safeena Wani

As the sun sets in Srinagar, Muskan, a 26-year-old trans-woman, comes out of her rented accommodation and waits on the streets for clients. Before what she calls “the brutal transition of August 5, 2019”, Muskan used to “counsel and try to mainstream” some trans-persons engaged in sex work.

“And now, here I am, doing the same!” she says.

It wasn’t easy for Muskan to open up with this journalist. After a lot of reluctance and cancelling a few interviews, she agreed to meet at a popular walk-way bridge on river Jhelum—the Zero Bridge.

“Zero is the summary of my life as well,” she declares, piteously.

To continue reading this article...

You have to be a Premium Subscriber

Start your subscription with a free trial

Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
The Federal.com and The Federal APP and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
After trial subscription plans start from Rs. 99
Already a member?

Login

Please subscribe on thefederal.com/plans/

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: