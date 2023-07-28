Kashmir’s matrimonial maze: The story of one woman and her 27 husbands

Advocate Abid Qadri is patiently and attentively listening to a man on the other side of the phone. As the caller speaks, Qadri, holding his phone close to his ear with one hand, is hurriedly scribbling the details on a notepad with the other. Qadri interrupts the caller to ask a few questions, meanwhile, he realises there is a call waiting on his phone.

He finishes his call and then says, “My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing over the last few days. People from across Kashmir are calling me.” What’s common between all those calling is their ‘wife’ Shaheena.

A ‘spousal spectacle’ surfaced in Kashmir earlier this month when seven men came out claiming they were duped into marrying the same woman – Shaheena. The men haven’t just made hollow claims but also presented photographs and documents to support their assertion. The developments that followed show many more men have been allegedly conned by Shaheena.

Qadri, who is handling the cases of some of the alleged victims, has been inundated with calls from others who also claim to be Shaheena’s husband.