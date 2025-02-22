India vs Pakistan Preview: Advantage India as Rohit's men eye semis spot

India and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday afternoon (February 23) with Rohit Sharma's men aiming to seal a semi-final spot and Mohammad Rizwan's team desperate to avoid early elimination from the tournament.

Also read: Gavaskar expresses concern over Kohli's dismissals

While India are on a high after claiming a hard-fought six-wicket victory over a sprightly Bangladesh, Pakistan are evidently tense after the 60-run loss in the tournament-opener in Karachi against New Zealand.

Previous meeting in 2017 CT final

The sub-continental rivals' last Champion Trophy clash was the 2017 final in which Pakistan walked away with the win and the trophy. Rizwan and Co. would look to draw inspiration from that triumph in London but would also need to scale up their performance in every department.

Also read: India's unbeaten ODI record in Dubai stadium

Though the buzz surrounding the match is nowhere close to being what it used to be at the peak of diplomatic tensions between the two countries, there is an air of quiet anticipation for the Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

Also read: Full list of commentators for Champions Trophy in all 9 languages

Another plus for India is that they are yet to lose an ODI in Dubai stadium, as they hold an unbeaten record of six wins and one tie in seven 50-over clashes since 2018. At the same venue, India won the Asia Cup title in 2018, and also defeated Pakistan twice in that tournament.

Advantage India

India will have a distinct advantage in every aspect. The side has settled in nicely while Pakistan have flown in a couple of days ago after the drubbing handed by the Black Caps in Karachi.

Also read: Ganguly backs 'powerful' India as favourites against Pakistan

More often than not, an India-Pakistan clash is as much a battle of nerves as cricketing abilities and India would be in a much better space on both counts.

For starters, captain Rohit, whose form was a major concern in the run-up to the tournament, seems to be getting back to his best if the lucid stroke-making against Bangladesh was anything to go by.

His 41-run cameo was a crucial contribution in the tricky chase of 229 which was masterfully anchored by Shubman Gill with his eighth ODI hundred.

Criticism over Babar’s slow batting

In contrast, Pakistan would be fretting over the form and approach of their biggest star Babar Azam. The 90-ball 64 against New Zealand in a chase of 320 has been roundly criticised for being too slow.

Also read: Rohit breaks Tendulkar's record during Champions Trophy

Azam's inability to accelerate even when the asking rate kept climbing has come under scrutiny and he would be under tremendous pressure against India.

Adding to their woes is the injury-forced ouster of game-changing opener Fakhar Zaman from the squad. Imam ul Haq has replaced him in the side and has joined the squad in Dubai.

Pakistan's players during a practice session ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy match against India, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Friday, February 21. PTI

However, middle-order batter Khushdil Shah's counter-attacking 69 in the tournament-opener is a positive. Shah has amusingly stated that he has no idea how he made the squad given his lean run in the recent past but Pakistan would be happy that the punt has paid off.

Kohli’s form a concern

Pakistan would also be hoping to prove a point by getting the better of India, who refused to travel across the border for the tournament which is otherwise wholly scheduled in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Watch: Exclusive: Jatin Paranjape on India's chances in Champions Trophy

The man who is feeling the heat in the Indian team right now is Virat Kohli after yet again failing to convert a fairly decent start. His focus hasn't looked the same for a while but Kohli does have the knack of coming up with special efforts against Pakistan.

However, in the larger scheme of things, it could well boil down to key defining moments from the bowlers and here too Pakistan have lots to ponder after the hammering that the Shaheen Afridi-led attack took from the Kiwis.

Shami’s five-wicket haul

On the other hand, India have a fit-again and in-form Mohammed Shami, who is being brilliantly backed up by Harshit Rana. Shami's fifer against Bangladesh ensured that India did not miss injured talisman Jasprit Bumrah just yet.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has always turned up with his best against Pakistan in major ICC tournaments. He will be hoping to make up for the 2017 Champions Trophy final disappointment where he fought as a lone warrior for India but failed to take his team over the line.

Also read: Champions Trophy schedule, format, groups, past winners

India are likely to continue with their winning combination and remain unchanged. However, the team management could spring a surprise in unleashing mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

If India go in with Varun, then Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make way for him while Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel will be the other two spinners in conditions that could assist tweakers.

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy

Played 5; Pakistan won: 3; India won: 2

The Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The match starts at 2:30 pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live streaming on JioHotstar

(With agency inputs)