India vs Pakistan: India’s unbeaten ODI record in Dubai, have won a final too

The cricket world waits with bated breath as India will face Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

India, led by Rohit Sharma, kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Group A on Thursday (February 20).

On current form, India are favourites to win against tournament hosts Pakistan. The ‘Men in Blue’ have won their previous four ODIs while Pakistan are under pressure after losing their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi. A defeat on Sunday will make it difficult for Pakistan to reach the semi-finals.

Advantage India

Giving more advantage to India is the fact that, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India have not been beaten in ODI cricket. So far, India have played seven ODIs and have won six including a final and the other game ended in a tie against Afghanistan seven years ago.

In ODI clashes against Pakistan in Dubai, India hold a 2-0 lead, having beaten their arch rivals twice in the 2018 Asia Cup.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been hosting ODIs since 2009. India first played in 2018 in the Asia Cup, which they won the title.

Asia Cup title victory

In the 2018 Asia Cup final at the same venue, India defeated Bangladesh in a last-ball thriller to claim the trophy under Rohit’s captaincy.

With India set to play all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, fans are hoping that they repeat the Asia Cup success.

India’s unbeaten ODI record at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Stats as of February 21, 2025)

Played: 7; Won: 6; Tied: 1

Vs Bangladesh: Played 3, Won 3

Vs Pakistan: Played 2, Won 2

Vs Hong Kong: Played 1, Won 1

Vs Afghanistan: Played 1, Tied 1