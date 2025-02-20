Shami, Gill shine as India launch Champions Trophy campaign with win

Paceman Mohammed Shami (5/53) and vice-captain Shubman Gill (101 not out) starred for India as they launched their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a hard-fought six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday night (February 20).

After restricting Bangladesh to 228 all out, India chased down the target in 46.3 overs (231/4) on a pitch that was not easy to bat in the second innings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

Gill made an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, and skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to a characteristic 36-ball 41 while completing 11,000 runs in ODIs. This was Gill's eighth ton in the format.

Hridoy’s courageous ton, Shami’s fifer

Earlier, a cramping Towhid Hridoy made a courageous maiden ODI hundred but led by five-wicket man Mohammed Shami India managed to keep Bangladesh to an underwhelming 228.

Hridoy (100, 118b, 6x4, 2x6) and an equally gutsy Jaker Ali (68, 114b, 4x4) added 154 for a doughty sixth-wicket stand to drag Bangladesh back from the depth of 35 for five after they elected to bat.

Shami also eased a lot of worries over the absence of injured pace ace Jasprit Bumrah with a five for 53 effort, and during the spell he also became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets.

Hridoy's innings was an example of how to construct an innings yet maintain a healthy run-rate as he reached the milestone in just 114 balls.

He and Ali also showed excellent composure under pressure.

Axar denied hat-trick by Rohit’s drop

However, both the Bangladesh batters benefited from the largesse of Indian fielders, as Ali was dropped on zero off the first ball he faced off left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/43).

It also robbed Axar of a hat-trick after he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim and Tanzid Hasan off successive deliveries.

Hridoy had the fortune when he was grassed by Hardik Pandya at mid-off off Kuldeep Yadav when he was on 23.

KL Rahul, who was sharp behind the stumps, floored a stumping chance to give the second reprieve for Hridoy. Indian fielders were also sloppy in the middle passage, allowing the Bangladesh batters to steadily collect singles and twos to ease some pressure.

Shami breaks Zaheer’s record

But those moments of slip-ups should not take anything away from the way Indian bowlers, especially Shami, used the new ball on a rather slow but smooth pitch.

Shami, who had an average outing against England in T20I and ODI series recently at home, did not disappoint on the big stage and took the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar in the first over itself.

He did not take much time to grab his second wicket when he ousted Mehdy Hasan Miraz – caught brilliantly by Shubman Gill in the slips.

The Bengal pacer later returned to break the determined stand between Hridoy and Ali, dismissing the latter.

He later took two more wickets, and now the 34-year-old is India’s highest wicket-taker in ICC tournaments, going past former pacer Zaheer Khan (59).

Harshit Rana (3/31), who was preferred over left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, gave good backing to his senior partner.





















(With agency inputs)