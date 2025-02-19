Champions Trophy: Pakistan bowl against New Zealand in opener

Defending champions Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening game in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19).

Pakistan had won the last edition of the tournament in 2017.

The eight-nation ICC showpiece marks the first major global tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly 30 years.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke.