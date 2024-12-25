Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, venues, groups, past winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (December 24) announced the full schedule for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will take place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and UAE.

India versus Pakistan blockbuster clash will be played in Dubai on February 23. Two-time winners India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

The 15-match, eight-team event returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue.

The thrilling 19-day ODI competition, in which every match counts in the bid to claim the iconic Champions Trophy white jackets, will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.

The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.

The Champions Trophy begins with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on 19 February – the opening day of the event – in Karachi. Other key match-ups include Bangladesh taking on India on the second day of the competition in Dubai and Afghanistan facing South Africa on 21 February in Karachi.

On 22 February, one of cricket’s most celebrated rivalries will pit Australia against England in Lahore.

The quickfire event showcases the very best about cricket in one big day out, with the first semi-final scheduled to be played on 4 March in Dubai and the second semi-final slated for 5 March in Lahore.

Lahore will host the final on 9 March, however if India qualify for the final it will be played in Dubai, where the victorious team will claim the famous white jackets. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule

All matches start at 2:30 PM IST

19 February (Wednesday) – Pakistan vs New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

20 February (Thursday) – Bangladesh vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

21 February (Friday) – Afghanistan vs South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

22 February (Saturday) – Australia vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 February (Sunday) – Pakistan vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

24 February (Monday) - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

25 February (Tuesday) – Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

26 February (Wednesday) – Afghanistan vs England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 February (Thursday) – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 February (Friday) – Afghanistan vs Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 March (Saturday) – South Africa vs England, National Stadium, Karachi

2 March (Sunday) – New Zealand vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

4 March (Tuesday) – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

5 March (Wednesday) – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

9 March (Sunday) – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

** Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Past winners of ICC Champions Trophy

South Africa (Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1998)

New Zealand (Nairobi, Kenya, 2000)

India and Sri Lanka joint winners (Colombo, 2002)

West Indies (The Oval, London, 2004)

Australia (Mumbai, India, 2006, Centurion, South Africa, 2009)

India (Birmingham, England, 2013)

Pakistan (The Oval, London, 2017)

Note: Australia are the only side to win back-to-back titles – in 2006 and 2009.