Champions Trophy: Jatin Paranjape on India’s chances, Rohit & Kohli’s future

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, returning after eight years, will be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 19 to March 9. In this special episode of Sports Buzz, BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee member and former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape shared his thoughts on the favourites for the tournament, India’s squad, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future, and Pakistan’s role as a host.

Significance of Champions Trophy

Paranjape believes that the Champions Trophy holds a special place in the ICC calendar, given its status as a major multilateral tournament. “It was always considered a very important tournament, sandwiched between two World Cups. Teams will want to win this desperately.”

However, with back-to-back ICC tournaments, some have questioned whether there are too many global events. While acknowledging the crowded cricket calendar, Paranjape pointed out that the ICC is focused on maximising the commercial value of these tournaments.

Top contenders: India, England, and Pakistan

Paranjape placed India and England at the forefront when asked about his top favourites. “India is always in my top two favourites. Despite their struggles in India, England is a dangerous side.”

He also highlighted Afghanistan’s rise as a competitive force, stating that they quietly go about their job without too much hype.

Regarding Pakistan, Paranjape described them as an unpredictable but dangerous side, especially if they find momentum early in the tournament. “If Pakistan gets into a good rhythm in their first couple of games, they will be very dangerous. But their biggest issue is consistency.”

India’s squad: Strengths and concerns

Discussing India’s squad, Paranjape was optimistic about captain Rohit and Kohli’s performances, especially given Dubai’s batting-friendly conditions.

“The wickets in Dubai will be fantastic to bat on. You can’t ask for anything better to get back into form,” he said.

However, he warned that India needs to score at least 40-50 extra runs when batting first due to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who would typically deliver match-defining spells.

When asked about India’s team composition, Paranjape backed the selectors’ decision to pick five spinners despite some criticism.

“Dubai will be a flat track, and it will be extremely hot. The selectors have been smart in carrying an extra spinner for flexibility.”

India vs Pakistan: The blockbuster clash

The much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash on February 23rd will be one of the tournament’s biggest highlights. While Pakistan is familiar with the Dubai conditions, Paranjape expects a strong presence of Indian fans in the stadium. “There will be a lot of Indian voices in that stadium as well. It’s going to be a cracker-jack of a game.”

He emphasised that the toss will play a crucial role, and Pakistan’s handling of Indian spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav could be a game-deciding factor. “I would play Varun Chakravarthy ahead of Kuldeep in the Pakistan game. Pakistan hasn’t seen much of him, and England also struggled against him.”

Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja’s future

With the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, speculation has begun over whether Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja will continue playing ODIs beyond this tournament.

Paranjape believes that Kohli and Jadeja have the fitness to last until 2027, while Rohit’s future depends on his fitness and hunger for the game.

“They are high-performance athletes. Nobody wants to bow out unless there’s a hugely compelling reason,” he opined.

He also acknowledged the difficulty of replacing stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit, highlighting that their success is built on more than just talent—it’s about tenacity and mindset.

Pakistan as an ICC host: A big test

The Champions Trophy marks Pakistan’s first ICC event host since 1996. With concerns over security, Paranjape hopes for a smooth, incident-free tournament. “Pakistan has immense cricketing talent, and they deserve to be a central figure in world cricket. If this tournament goes off safely, it could encourage other nations to tour Pakistan more often.”

The success of this event could shape Pakistan’s future as a host nation, potentially bringing more international cricket back to the country.

The Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be an intense, closely contested tournament, with eight teams contesting for the silverware. The India-Pakistan clash will be the tournament’s biggest spectacle, and Pakistan’s performance as a host will be closely watched. Can they prove themselves both as a competitive team and a secure venue for future ICC events?

