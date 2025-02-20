Rohit Sharma completes 11,000 ODI runs, breaks Tendulkar's record

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday (February 20) completed 11,000 runs in ODIs during their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Rohit is the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli to reach the 11,000 ODI runs milestone. The right-hander reached there in his 269th ODI. Overall, Rohit is the 10th batter to the landmark.

Rohit's record-setting ODI career

The 37-year-old Rohit made his ODI debut in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast. He is one of the greats of the game in the 50-over format.

He averages nearly 50 and has hit a world record three double centuries in ODIs with 264 being his highest. He has 32 hundreds and 57 fifties before today's match in Dubai.

Rohit is the second-fastest to the milestone of 11,000 ODI runs. Kohli holds the record, reaching there in 222 innings. Rohit took 261 innings, and bettered Tendulkar's record. Tendulkar needed 276 innings to reach 11,000 ODI runs.

Fastest to 11,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli - 222 innings

Rohit Sharma - 261

Sachin Tendulkar - 276

Ricky Ponting - 286

Sourav Ganguly - 288