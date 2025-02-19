Champions Trophy: Full list of commentators for all 9 languages

Some of the big names in cricket broadcasting will be leading ICC TV’s coverage of the Champions Trophy 2025 which gets underway in Pakistan today (February 19).

In India, Star Sports Network and Network 18 TV channels will telecast all matches live from February 19 to March 9. Matches will be played in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi in Pakistan, and in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Live streaming information

JioStar will be the platform for live streaming of all the matches in India. Commentary will be available in nine languages including English.

Each match will be captured with a minimum of 36 cameras, with a host of analytical tools and visual enhancements to elevate the broadcast, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The 50-over tournament features eight teams divided into two groups.

Here is the full list of commentators for all 9 languages for the Champions Trophy 2025

English commentators including India, and world feed: Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram, Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo, Simon Doull, Bazid Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Katey Martin, Shaun Pollock, Athar Ali Khan, Ian Ward.

Bengali: Shreevats Goswami, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Shathira Jakir Jessy, Shiladitya Chatterjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, RR Kaushik Varun, Subhomoy Das.

Bhojpuri: Saurabh Kumar, Gulam Husain, Sumit Mishra, Satyaprakash K, Ashutosh Aman, Shivam Singh, Mani Meraj.

Haryanvi: Manvinder Bisla, Anil Chaudhary, Vishwaas, Krishan Sharma, Sonu Sharma, Sumit Narwal.

Hindi: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar, Waqar Younis, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Kaif, Wahab Riaz, Piyush Chawla, Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta.

Kannada: Venkatesh Prasad, J Suchith, Sunil Joshi, Bharath Chipli, Vijay Bharadwaj, Pavan Deshpande, Srinivasa Murthy, Akhil Balachandra.

Marathi: Kedar Jadhav, Aditya Tare, Chaitanya Sant, Nilesh Natu.

Tamil: Aniruda Srikkanth, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Muthuraman, KV Sathyanarayanan, Murali Vijay, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, S Badrinath, Sriram S, Sadagopan Ramesh, R Sridhar, Ashwath Mukunthan.

Telugu: Hanuma Vihari, R Sridhar, MSK Prasad, T Suman, Ashish Reddy, Akshath Reddy, NC Kaushik, Kalyan Krishna.