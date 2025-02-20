India vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy

Pakistan were dealt a huge blow ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against India as batter Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Fakhar sustained an injury while fielding in the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19). On Thursday, he was ruled out due to an oblique injury.

In a post on his Instagram account, Fakhar wrote, "Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home."

This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback

Imam to replace Fakhar

Pakistan have named Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar, International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad,” ICC said in a media release on Thursday.

Pakistan, the hosts of Champions Trophy, are under pressure to win against India on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai after losing their Group A opener against the Kiwis by 60 runs.

Twenty-nine-year-old Imam, who has played 72 ODIs.

Event technical panel's approval

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).



