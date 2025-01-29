LIVE | Kumbh stampede: multiple feared dead; Modi calls up CM Yogi
Several were injured after a barrier broke at the Sangam when a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya
Multiple casualties were feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday (January 29) during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.
"Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured," officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana told PTI.
The incident comes days after a massive fire reduced at least 18 tents to ashes at the fair following a cylinder blast.
The injured have been taken to the central hospital established in the fair area. Relatives of many injured also reached there as did some senior administrative and police officials.
"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping outside the hospital.
"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI.
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2025 10:00 AM IST
Very sad: Akhilesh Yadav on stampede
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief over several people being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and underlined the need for enhanced surveillance at the event.
Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.
This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day. The 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims.
"The news of casualties of devotees in the mismanagement accident in Maha Kumbh is very sad," Yadav said in a post on X.
The former chief minister called on the Uttar Pradesh government to take immediate action to support the injured and prevent further chaos.
He said air ambulances should be deployed to transport those seriously injured and called for "swift arrangements to identify the deceased and return their bodies to their families".
Yadav emphasised the need for enhanced surveillance at the event, particularly through helicopters, to maintain order and security.
He also appealed to devotees to remain patient and calm during this difficult time and asked the government to learn from the incident to improve future arrangements for pilgrims.
According to Akanksha Rana, Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, a barrier in the Sangam area collapsed, injuring many people.
- 29 Jan 2025 9:43 AM IST
Cong slams Centre, Yogi govt for 'half-baked' arrangements
The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over the "stampede-like" situation at the Sangam, demanding that the Maha Kumbh management be handed over to a better administrator than Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the movement of VVIPs there be stopped.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the news of "many people losing their lives" and many people getting injured due to the stampede on the banks of the Tirthraj Sangam during the Maha Kumbh is extremely heartbreaking.
"Our deepest condolences to the families of the devotees and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.
"Half-baked arrangements, VIP movement, paying more attention to self-promotion and mismanagement are responsible for this. Such arrangements despite spending thousands of crores of rupees are condemnable," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Many important 'shahi snans' are still left, so the central and state governments should wake up now, and improve the system so that such unpleasant incidents do not happen in future," Kharge said.
"The arrangements for accommodation, food, first aid and movement of devotees etc. should be expanded and VIP movement should be reined in. This is what our saints and sages also want," he said.
Kharge urged Congress workers to help the victims in every possible way.
- 29 Jan 2025 9:32 AM IST
At least 15 dead
At least 15 people have died in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, reported The Hindu.
- 29 Jan 2025 9:05 AM IST
How the stampede happened?
Around 2 am, the blaring sirens of ambulances and police vehicles rushing to the Sangam pierced through the continuous chants of mantras and shlokas echoing from loudspeakers across the Kumbh Mela area.
Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there, as did some senior administrative and police officials.
"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping outside the hospital.
"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI.
First-hand accounts
A man from Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh said his mother was injured and hospitalised, while a middle-aged married couple from Meghalaya walked away from the crowd, both of them sobbing and narrating to reporters their harrowing experience of getting caught up in the ruckus.
Another woman at the hospital, whose child suffered injuries in the chaos, narrated her ordeal, claiming, "There was nowhere to go. Some people who pushed us were laughing while we begged them for kindness towards the children."
The incident occurred around 2 pm on Wednesday, amid a sea of tightly-packed crowds converging at the Sangam and all other ghats created along a 12-km long range of river banks for the Maha Kumbh.
- 29 Jan 2025 9:04 AM IST
PM Modi speaks to Adityanath over Maha Kumbh stampede situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation at the Maha Kumbh in a call with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident and called for immediate support measures.
Modi is continuously monitoring the situation and has spoken to Adityanath twice so far, official sources said.
"PM Modi spoke to Yogi Ji about the situation at the Kumbh Mela, reviewed the developments, and called for immediate support measures," an official said.
Multiple casualties were feared after a stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday (January 29) amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.
In view of the incident, the Akharas called off their traditional “Amrit Snan” for Mauni Amavasya, even as devotees in large numbers continued to take a dip at Sangam and other ghats in the Mela area.
- 29 Jan 2025 8:00 AM IST
Take dip at nearest ghat, avoid Sangam: UP CM urges devotees
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest ghat and not try to go towards Sangam Nose, follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate with them. He has also asked to not pay attention to any rumours.
- 29 Jan 2025 7:59 AM IST
