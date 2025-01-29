LIVE | Kumbh stampede: multiple feared dead; Modi calls up CM Yogi

Multiple casualties were feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday (January 29) during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.

"Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured," officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana told PTI.

The incident comes days after a massive fire reduced at least 18 tents to ashes at the fair following a cylinder blast.

The injured have been taken to the central hospital established in the fair area. Relatives of many injured also reached there as did some senior administrative and police officials.

"We came in a batch of 60 people in two buses, we were nine people in the group. Suddenly there was pushing in the crowd, and we got trapped. A lot of us fell down and the crowd went uncontrolled," Sarojini from Karnataka said, weeping outside the hospital.

"There was no chance for escape, there was pushing from all sides," the woman told PTI.

Read our Maha Kumbh stories here:

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj: All you need to know

BJP, VHP dipping into Maha Kumbh to expand social outreach

How Kumbh Mela is rewriting Sanatan Dharma script in the 21st century

ISRO releases before-after satellite images of Maha Kumbh tent city

Is Maha Kumbh taking a toll on Ganga? Waterman interview

Photos from Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh: VHP protests as airfares to Prayagraj zoom; govt steps in

Kumbh Mela 2025: How AI-driven command centre keep vigil to avoid stampedes

Follow this space for more live updates