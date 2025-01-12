Photos from Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins on Monday (January 13) in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) with the Uttar Pradesh government saying it expects more than 35 crore pilgrims to gather in the holy city.

Also read: All you need to know about Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The world’s largest religious gathering has attracted devotees from across India and abroad. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is being held after 12 years and will go on till February 26. Ahead of the beginning of Maha Kumbh Mela, a record 25 lakh people took the holy dip on Saturday (January 11).

Rooted in Hindu mythology, this sacred festival unfolds four times over the course of 12 years, rotating between four revered cities in India: Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj, each situated along the banks of the holiest rivers — the Ganges, Shipra, Godavari, and the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati.

Over 4 crore devotees expected for Mauni Amavasya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said that during the period of Mauni Amavasya, an estimated 4 to 5 crore devotees are expected to reach Prayagraj and participate in the festivities.

Singh said that the state budget for the 45-day-long mega event is around Rs 7,000 crore, and added that "the last Kumbh was known for sanitation. This time it is sanitation, security and digital Kumbh".

25 sectors for Maha Kumbh Mela

"2019 was Kumbh. This is Maha Kumbh, and in the last Kumbh, we received 24 crore pilgrims, and this time we are expecting more than 35 crore pilgrims. Arrangements are also being made like that. The area of the Mela has increased by almost 25 per cent. This time it is being set up at around 4,000 hectares, while in the last Kumbh, it was set up in an area of around 3,200 hectares," Singh told PTI.

Drawing further comparison with the 2019 Kumbh, Singh said, "This time, we have divided the Mela area into 25 sectors as compared to 20 sectors in 2019. The lengths of ghats have been increased to 12 kilometres (in 2025) from eight kilometres (in 2019). The parking area too has been increased to 1850 hectares this time as compared to 1291 hectares in 2019.

"There was a drastic change when you compare what was done in 2013 and 2019, and you will find a quantum improvement and jump this time, because money-wise also, last time we had spent around Rs 3,500 crore, and this time it is just double, and we are spending around Rs 7,000 crore. The state budget for the Maha Kumbh is Rs 7,000 crore." The central government's departments have also invested a lot, he said, adding, "in the railways, you will find revamping, National Highways also," he said.

Here are some of the images from Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. PTI photos