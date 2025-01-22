Is Maha Kumbh taking a toll on Ganga? Waterman interview

In a candid conversation with The Federal, India’s Waterman, Rajendra Singh, shared his concerns over the deteriorating state of the Ganga River. Once revered as “Ganga Amrit,” the river has now become a repository of pollution.

Singh lamented, “My mother Ganga is sick, admitted to the ICU, and on the brink of death.”

He criticised the government’s Namami Ganga project, claiming it focuses on beautification rather than ensuring the clean, continuous flow of the river.

Singh pointed out that 17 types of bio-fossils, once unique to the Ganga, no longer exist due to rampant dam constructions. “Now, only dirty water flows into the Ganga,” he said, highlighting the dire need for change.



Kumbh Mela: A festival or a business?

Rajendra Singh expressed disappointment over the transformation of the Kumbh Mela into a profit-making enterprise. He explained that the festival, which once identified good from bad and focused on cleanliness, now prioritises luxury over basic facilities. “Big camps are set up, but health, sanitation, and fire safety facilities remain inadequate,” he noted.

The event has drawn global attention, with celebrities like Lauren Jobs and Gautam Adani visiting. However, Singh warned against the environmental impact of such gatherings, emphasising that the influx of millions further pollutes the Ganga.

Namami Gange: A failed initiative?

According to Singh, the government has spent over ₹40,000 crore under the Namami Gange program, but with little impact. “The money is being spent on beautification, not on cleaning the river,” he asserted. He criticised the lack of genuine efforts, stating, “The Ganga needs a clean and continuous flow, not cosmetic interventions.”

He also questioned the lack of independent evaluations of Ganga’s water quality, asserting that official data often misrepresents the situation. “Today, Ganga water is not even suitable for achman,” Singh said, underscoring the river's poor condition.

Dams and their impact on Ganga

Singh called for an immediate halt to dam constructions on the Ganga, citing Supreme Court judgements and expert committee reports. “The clean and continuous flow of Ganga is paramount,” he said. He stressed on the adoption of alternative energy sources like solar power, which are both cheaper and environmentally friendly compared to hydropower.



However, Rajendra Singh’s message was clear: “The Ganga is our mother, but we are treating her as a commodity. It’s time to act before it’s too late.”

