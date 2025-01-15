In the era of change and commotion, where archaic and primitive tradition falls apart, the Kumbh is also not an exception. We encounter dazzling changes in the 21st century, of the Sanatan tradition, which become quite evident during the Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh Mela, organised in the first half of this century.

Akharas which draw the maximum attention of devotees, were chiefly formed to protect Sanatan dharma. During the Prayag Ardh Kumbh 2019, Juna Akhara, one of the major Akharas of Naga sadhus, gave invitations to Dalit women while Dalit and Mahadalit men were also given the title of saints. It is pertinent to mention that the Akhara is believed to have been founded in 904 CE in Mandavi, Gujarat.

After Juna, Niranjani is believed to be the second largest akhara. Niranjani Akhara also consecrates a 52 foot high holy flag in their camp in the Kumbh and Maha Kumbh Melas. The number 52 symbolises the 52 houses of seers to which the Shaivite akharas belong.

Politics over akharas

Before Mouni Amavasya, Dalit women were initiated by saints, and among them a few women saints were also made Mahamandaleshwar. This is the first time in the history of Juna Akhara that such a large number of Dalit women were made saints. Juna Akhara is one of the 13 major akharas of Naga sadhus.

According to the Akhara, there are millions of saints within their fold. Of these, the number of Dalit and Mahadalit women is around 500. At present, eight have been given the title of Mahamandaleshwar, of which five are male and three are female. The Kinnar Akhara (akhara of eunuchs) showed their presence on this auspicious occasion, and set up their base camps ushering a new era of inclusive spiritualism.

On the other side, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a fire brand leader-established a new akhara called the Bharat Bhakti Akhara, at Prayag Ardh Kumbh. She also announced herself as the first Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar and the head of the Akhara. Her Pattabhishek (coronation) ceremony was performed by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kashi Vidhyat Parishad and some seers. The ceremony took place at Divya Prem Seva Mission, located on the Kumbh Mela campus, on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

Sadhvi Pragya was earlier a member of the Juna Akhara and would now be known as Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Purnchetan Anand Giri. As of now, the Akhara has not been recognised by the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the 13 akharas of the country. Pragya Thakur says: dharma, which I would be doing along with all the seers of different Akharas. All seers and devotees are welcome to join this new Akhara which would be a separate entity and does not want recognition from the ABAP.

Then President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Swami Narendra Giri said: Establishing a new Akhara has now become a fashion. We would welcome her if she decides to come under the umbrella of the thirteen established Akharas as was done by the Kinnar Akhara, but there is no question of recognizing her new Akhara by the Akhara Parishad.

The chief patron of Juna Akhara, Mahant Hari Giri said: India is an independent country and everyone is free to establish an Akhara. There are around 5,500 Akharas and around 568 political parties, and this becomes an additional one.