In this excerpt from ‘The Divine Kumbh,’ Deepak Kumar Sen writes how the Kumbh Mela has evolved with inclusive akharas to cater to modern-day spirituality, giving a new avatar to dharma
In the era of change and commotion, where archaic and primitive tradition falls apart, the Kumbh is also not an exception. We encounter dazzling changes in the 21st century, of the Sanatan tradition, which become quite evident during the Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh Mela, organised in the first half of this century.
Akharas which draw the maximum attention of devotees, were chiefly formed to protect Sanatan dharma. During the Prayag Ardh Kumbh 2019, Juna Akhara, one of the major Akharas of Naga sadhus, gave invitations to Dalit women while Dalit and Mahadalit men were also given the title of saints. It is pertinent to mention that the Akhara is believed to have been founded in 904 CE in Mandavi, Gujarat.
After Juna, Niranjani is believed to be the second largest akhara. Niranjani Akhara also consecrates a 52 foot high holy flag in their camp in the Kumbh and Maha Kumbh Melas. The number 52 symbolises the 52 houses of seers to which the Shaivite akharas belong.
Politics over akharas
Before Mouni Amavasya, Dalit women were initiated by saints, and among them a few women saints were also made Mahamandaleshwar. This is the first time in the history of Juna Akhara that such a large number of Dalit women were made saints. Juna Akhara is one of the 13 major akharas of Naga sadhus.
According to the Akhara, there are millions of saints within their fold. Of these, the number of Dalit and Mahadalit women is around 500. At present, eight have been given the title of Mahamandaleshwar, of which five are male and three are female. The Kinnar Akhara (akhara of eunuchs) showed their presence on this auspicious occasion, and set up their base camps ushering a new era of inclusive spiritualism.
Also read: Kumbh Mela 2025: Pilgrims still get lost but they are also easily found
On the other side, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a fire brand leader-established a new akhara called the Bharat Bhakti Akhara, at Prayag Ardh Kumbh. She also announced herself as the first Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar and the head of the Akhara. Her Pattabhishek (coronation) ceremony was performed by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kashi Vidhyat Parishad and some seers. The ceremony took place at Divya Prem Seva Mission, located on the Kumbh Mela campus, on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.
Sadhvi Pragya was earlier a member of the Juna Akhara and would now be known as Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Purnchetan Anand Giri. As of now, the Akhara has not been recognised by the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the 13 akharas of the country. Pragya Thakur says: dharma, which I would be doing along with all the seers of different Akharas. All seers and devotees are welcome to join this new Akhara which would be a separate entity and does not want recognition from the ABAP.
Then President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Swami Narendra Giri said: Establishing a new Akhara has now become a fashion. We would welcome her if she decides to come under the umbrella of the thirteen established Akharas as was done by the Kinnar Akhara, but there is no question of recognizing her new Akhara by the Akhara Parishad.
The chief patron of Juna Akhara, Mahant Hari Giri said: India is an independent country and everyone is free to establish an Akhara. There are around 5,500 Akharas and around 568 political parties, and this becomes an additional one.
First Kinnar Akhara in 2016
In 2013, breaking age old tradition, a group of women seers announced the formation of the first all-women Akhara Shri Sarveshwar Maha Deo Vaikunthdham Muktidwar Akhara Pari or Pari Akhara, at the Prayag Kumbh Mela Magh Mela on the bank of Sangam. However, at the Nashik Kumbh the next year, women were denied a place on dais and refused a separate time slot for the Shahi Snan.
The original 13 akharas are said to be established by Adi Shankaracharya and all are male-dominated. Around 100 saffron-clad women came from different districts of Uttar Pradesh and marched under the banner of Shankaracharya Sadguru Trikal Bhawante Shree Sarveshwer Mahadeo from Mahvir Marg to Sangam. At the banks of the Ganga, they performed Ganga Pujan and other rituals that included abhishek and aarti.
The 2016 Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh Mela was very special in the history of Kumbh for the formation of the Kinnar Akhara. Maha Mandaleshwar Laxminarayan Tirpathi is the head of Kinnar Akhara. A day before the Simhastha Kumbh, a procession by the Kinnar Akhara was taken out of the Dussehra Ground in Ujjain. It was received by Kinnar Laxaminarayan Tirpathi and Sanatan guru Ajay Das.
It was a matter of great pride for the Kinnar Akhara for the first time to join the Ujjain Kumbh and they attribute this to Sanatan Guru Ajay Das. The Peshwai (procession) was a grand event of power show. Many eunuchs of the country including Peeteshwar and Uppeetheshwar of the Kinnar Akhara participated in this procession, with the tricolour flag on their e-rickshaw.
Kabirpanthi followers at the Kumbh Mela.
The ABAP, an organisation of 13 major akharas, had earlier refused to recognise the Kinnar Akhara. In spite of the protest, the Kinnar Akhara participated in Simhastha Kumbh saying that they do not need any recognition in the city of Shiva. Laxmi says that society has long ignored the existence of eunuchs; they have established this Akhara to get back their lost existence and to provide a respectable place for eunuchs in society.
Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Sangam Nose emerges as favourite spot for holy dip
At the Prayag Ardh Kumbh in 2019, carpets were rolled out for a total of 13 akharas, who were the integral members. Out of these, seven were Shaivites, three Vaishnavas, and three Sikh. This Ardh Kumbh witnessed the Peshwai of the Kinnar Akhara for the first time. All these akharas have their own specialities and importance.
Their laws are different, as are their routines and their presiding deities. Saint Kabir, a great opponent of religious rituals, kept questioning the existence of the Hindu bhagwan and Muslim khuda by firing salvoes at the methods of worship of both Hindus and Muslims. But the Kabirpanthi followers also participate in the Kumbh Mela.
Fibre optics fires up the path to eternity
The city of tents is metamorphosing into the citadel of cosy swish cottages, escorted and equipped with modern IT gadgets and sophisticated utilities. Sadhus, who once believed in containment, are now basking under modernisation. Sporting high-end phones and saddling motorcades of lavish vehicles, godmen, who are trusted to have a direct connection with god are no longer hesitant to explore the power of fibre optics to smoothen the path of eternity.
Though Allahabad (now Prayagraj) continues to be a witness to the biggest congregation on the planet, distances are impediments no longer. With many ritual practitioners treading on the chariots of the information technology revolution, now pilgrims from all nooks and History was created by the establishment of the Kinnar Akhara in Ujjain Simhastha corners of the globe can witness, watch, and virtually immerse themselves in the sea of devotion.
‘Now devotees, who could not pay a visit to Kumbh, can virtually participate through dedicated and customised online packages including puja, offerings, and others,’ said a pundit while showcasing the versatility of his website, and thus creating dharma in a new avatar.
Excerpted from The Divine Kumbh: Echoes of Eternity: Ganga, Shipra, Godavari, and Sangam by Deepak Kumar Sen, with permission from Niyogi Books