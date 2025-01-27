Maha Kumbh: VHP protests as airfares to Prayagraj zoom; govt steps in

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protested and the government pledged to intervene as air fares to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela skyrocketed by a whopping 600 per cent, making flying out of reach for numerous people.

As against the average air ticket of Rs 5,000 from Prayagraj to most cities, a one-way ticket between Delhi and Prayagraj now costs over Rs 21,000, travel portal Skyscanner said.

Soaring ticket prices

The flight tickets are more exorbitant from other destinations.

The Mumbai-to-Prayagraj tickets are now priced between Rs 22,000 and an incredible Rs 60,000 while one-way tickets from Bengaluru cost between Rs 26,000 and Rs 48,000.

DGCA and VHP

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj.

This came after the VHP complained that devotees were facing "serious inconveniences" due to the "exorbitant hike" in fares for flights to Prayagraj by some airlines.

It urged the government to take immediate steps to address the issue.

VHP seeks official intervention

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said while the Uttar Pradesh government and others were providing innumerable services, some airlines were unduly hiking prices.

It said some airlines had increased their economy class fares by 200 to 700 per cent.

At the same time, railway tickets were not available to many due to an increased footfall of passengers. "This is completely unfair and unethical," a VHP statement said.

VHP's message to airlines

"In such a situation, airline companies should limit their fares and pay special attention to expanding services and convenience to the passengers," Bansal said.

"If airline companies do not take care of the ticket price of passengers visiting Kumbh and returning from there, then the civil aviation ministry and other departments should take immediate steps in this regard," he said.

The Maha Kumbh

More than 12 crore people have visited the Maha Kumbh since it started on January 13. The gathering, which takes place once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26.

A very heavy rush is expected to take a dip in the holy waters on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 29.