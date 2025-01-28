For Kamlesh Nishad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now a hero.

“We live on the margins. People do not even look at us,” said the boatman on the banks of the Ganga. “But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given us identity by unveiling a statue of Nishad Raj and Lord Ram,” gushed Kamlesh. He was talking about the newly-unveiled over-50-feet-tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishad Raj in Shringverpur.

Just ahead of the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government recognised this place, some 40 km from Prayagraj, as a place of pilgrimage with this statue.

“People now know about Lord Ram and Nishad Raj. The statue is a reminder that the Nishad community stood with Lord Ram,” Kamlesh told The Federal.

The results of the Lok Sabha election of 2024 indicated the BJP had lost a huge opportunity with the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. Now, it appears to have more than made up with the Maha Kumbh.

As the party — ably assisted by Sangh Parivar affiliates VHP and RSS — showers Prayagraj with facilities and goodwill, the dividends are being meticulously harvested.

Message of social equality

Maha Kumbh, essentially an exercise in spirituality, has definite political undertones this time round. As millions of people descend on the Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati — Yogi is carefully driving home the message that it’s a celebration of social equality. One propelled by his government.

For instance, for the OBC Nishad community that's demanding SC status, a brand new statue is an immediate pleaser.

“This is the first time that Shringverpur is being recognised as a religious place. It is possible now because Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh,” Ram Sharan, an amply pleased pilgrim from Vrindavan visiting Prayagraj to take a dip in the Ganga and visit the newly constructed park on the outskirts of the city, told The Federal.

The outreach

With over 45 crore people estimated to visit Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government is going on an overdrive to offer facilities.

It has not given a political statement or overtly tried to promote itself, but then that is where the VHP comes in. The VHP, an affiliate of the RSS, is spearheading the outreach to community members, providing free food, shelter, and a place to sleep. It is also holding meetings of religious leaders and saints.

“At any given time, we serve food to over 50,000 people in the three Sita Rasois (‘Kitchens of Sita’). We are also coordinating with all the 13 akharas and other organisations that have set up camps for people to stay during the visit to Maha Kumbh. We ensure that everyone has a place to sleep in and nobody goes hungry,” Rakesh Pandey, national social media in-charge of VHP, told The Federal.

Food and bed for all

The VHP has started at least three Sita Rasois, where food is provided to over 50,000 pilgrims four times a day. Apart from this, it has set up over 1,000 free food counters across Prayagraj that provide people with food and water as they march towards the Sangam.

Political analysts believe that the BJP leadership, along with other members of the Sangh Parivar, has managed to successfully give a message of unity and governance.

“The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have both talked about unity through Maha Kumbh. The biggest success of the BJP is that it has successfully conveyed the message of unity, and people have also accepted it. The Maha Kumbh will also add to the popularity of Yogi Adityanath,” Anuj Laloriya, a Prayagraj-based political analyst, told The Federal.

Hindu consolidation

As lakhs get fed and sheltered, the VHP is expanding its support base.

For instance, it organised a meeting of saints and religious leaders, who have decided that efforts will be made to “take back” the disputed sites at Kashi and Mathura.

“The message is clear for us. The saints have decided that the Hindu community should try to take back the disputed sites of Mathura and Kashi through legal means. There will be no new movement like in the case of Ram Janambhoomi,” Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson of VHP, told The Federal.

Support for Waqf Bill

The VHP is also working on gathering support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill from the religious leaders. “Apart from talking to the people, we have also met at least 400 parliamentarians to support the Waqf Bill,” said Bansal.

Further, the VHP is making sure people of other religions do not set up shop near the Maha Kumbh area.

“We do not set up businesses around the religious places of other communities. Similarly, people of other religions should not try to set up businesses near the Maha Kumbh venue," Bansal added.

Maha Kumbh not the place to discuss disputes: Muslims

Members of the Muslim community feel that the Maha Kumbh is not the place to discuss disputes or issues like whether Muslims should be allowed to do business.

“The Maha Kumbh is a celebration of India because it talks about the shared values of Ganga-Jamuna, as different holy rivers merge to form the Sangam. This is the culture of India and it teaches us that all communities should come together to celebrate all festivals. It is the shared heritage of all communities of India which forms the basic values of our country,” Maulana Ejaz Attar, vice president of All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB), told The Federal.

“But there is an attempt to divide the people along religious lines. At a time when people from all across the globe are coming together to celebrate the Maha Kumbh, it is time to present the shared values of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and not create division in the society,” he added.

Maulana Mohammed Aqil, senior member of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Uttar Pradesh, seconded that. “The people of India, including Hindu, Muslims and other religious communities, are like a family and any efforts to divide the family should not be encouraged. It is the responsibility of all community members to ensure that any effort to create a religious divide should not be allowed to succeed,” he told The Federal.

Correcting past mistakes

But the BJP and the Sangh Parivar seem to have already taken the opportunity of the Maha Kumbh to do that and some more. As they try to consolidate and expand their social base, they are also correcting some of their past mistakes.

Under fire from the Opposition parties that say the BJP is trying to change the Constitution, the ruling party is trying for damage control. On Republic Day, it distributed copies of the Constitution to sanitation workers and SC members in Prayagraj.

Some subtle messaging against the Opposition is part of the routine. “People have given up all their differences at the Maha Kumbh. The BJP and the RSS believe in the same values, but it is the Opposition that is spreading lies about the party and leadership,” Abhijat Mishra, state secretary of BJP, who distributed copies of the Constitution at the Maha Kumbh, told The Federal.

Tackling Constitution debate

“The BJP leadership asked us to celebrate Republic Day in a unique way — by distributing copies of the Constitution and also by visiting the homes of SC community members to convince them that they should continue to have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and no harm will come to the community,” Mishra added.

Political analysts feel that even though the BJP could not benefit from the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the Lok Sabha polls, it has successfully used the Maha Kumbh to streamline its shortcomings and regain its connection with the people.

“The BJP could not convert the Ram temple issue in its favour during Lok Sabha polls but with the Maha Kumbh, it has managed to regain lost ground,” Laloriya said.