New Orleans truck attack: What we know so far

The new year in New Orleans, US, began with a tragedy as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday (January 1), killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street.

This happened before two more suspected terror attacks — one involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas and a mass shooting at a nightclub in New York — marred New Year festivities in the US.

New Orleans authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.

The attacker

The attacker has been identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas who was an Army veteran. The Pentagon said he had served more than 10 years in the military as a human resource and IT specialist, and was deployed to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

Criminal records show that Jabbar had been charged for two previous minor offences — once in 2002 for robbery, and the second time in 2005 for driving with an invalid license, according to a report by the New York Times.

He had married twice, and his second marriage ended in a divorce in 2022. During the divorce proceedings, he told his wife’s lawyer in an email that his real estate company had posted losses of more than $28,000 the previous year, and that he had incurred thousands of credit card debt in order to pay his lawyers. He told the lawyer that he could not afford the house payment.

In a YouTube video posted four years ago, Jabbar promoted his property management services to potential clients by talking about his skills as a fierce negotiator.

Jabbar intended to kill his family

Quoting officials involved in the investigation, CNN said Jabbar recorded videos in which he said he had dreams of joining ISIS. He also spoke about his divorce, and plans to gather his family for a “celebration” with the intent of killing them.

He later changed his plans and said that he joined ISIS, said the US broadcaster.

‘Jabbar might not have acted alone’

Officials said Jabbar might not have acted alone.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” said FBI assistant special agent in charge Alethea Duncan at a press conference.

The FBI said in a statement that an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and the agency was working to determine “the subject’s possible associations and affiliations with terrorist organisations”.

‘This is evil, not just an act of terrorism’

“This is not just an act of terrorism. This is evil,” said Anne Kirkpatrick, New Orleans Police Superintendent.

She said the driver defeated safety measures that were in place to protect pedestrians, and was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did”.

One witness told Associated Press that he saw the truck “barrelling through, throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air”.

“Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” he said, describing the horrific incident.

He also described scenes of victims crying on the ground in a foetal position after the truck had passed.

Improvised explosives found in vehicle

Investigators are reported to have found several improvised explosives, including two pipe bombs that were wired for remote detonation, in the vehicle. They also found weapons and an ISIS flag.

Based on an intelligence bulletin from Louisiana State Police obtained by AP, surveillance footage showed three men and a woman placing one of the devices. But this has not been confirmed by federal officials.

Attack occurred despite substantial security

The attack happened despite the fact that there was 100 per cent staffing of the New Orleans police with an additional 300 officers from other law enforcement agencies.

The French Quarter of New Orleans had advertised special deals for the New Year celebrations, and the city was gearing itself up to host the highly-anticipated Sugar Bowl college football playoff game.

President Biden’s statement

Giving an update about the incident in New Orleans, President Joe Biden said the FBI was investigating to determine what happened, why it happened, and whether there was any continuing threat to public safety.

“Here’s what we know so far. The FBI has reported to me, the killer was an American citizen, born in Texas. He served in the United States Army on active duty for many years. He also served in the Army Reserve until a few years ago. The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill. The ISIS flag was found in his vehicle, which he rented to conduct this attack. Possible explosives were found in the vehicle as well, and more explosives were found nearby. The investigation is continuing to be active, and no one should jump to conclusions,” said President Biden.