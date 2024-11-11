US: Shooting at Tuskegee University leaves one dead, 16 injured

One person was killed and 16 were injured in a shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama in the US on Sunday (November 10).

Local police said they have arrested a 25-year-old named Jaquez Myrick, and launched an investigation.

"An 18-year-old juvenile was confirmed deceased at the scene. A total of 16 individuals were injured over the course of the incident. 12 were injured by gunfire and transported to area hospitals in Montgomery and Lee counties," the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

"On Sunday, Nov. 10, law enforcement officers found Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, in possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device. Myrick was found leaving the scene of the shooting that occurred on the campus of Tuskegee University," it added.

In a statement, Tuskegee University said it is working with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the investigation of the incident.

"Tuskegee University is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as it continues to investigate the shooting on campus early Sunday," it said.

"All classes will be canceled on Monday to ensure the officers and their law enforcement partners are able to continue the investigation as easily as possible.

"The administration joins the students in mourning the event after such a joyous weekend and will provide grief counselors on Monday in the chapel for students who would like to come together to discuss what has happened. Students should not hesitate to reach out for help through the Student Health Center if they chose to do so privately," it added.