US: In 3rd New Year attack, 11 injured in New York nightclub shooting

At least 11 people were reportedly injured in a shooting at a nightclub in New York on Wednesday (January 1) night in a ghastly attack being linked two earlier New Year day terror strikes.

The shooting at the Amazura nightclub in Queens took place when it was apparently packed with people still enjoying the dawn of New Year.

Social media users, including journalists and residents, reported a major police presence at the club.

The nightclub shooting

According to the Citizen app, police and medical personnel were treating two individuals, including one with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The alerts platform added that three people were shot at Amazura club and two at Sutphin Blvd and Archer Ave.

"At least 13 victims shot at the Amazura Night Club," a reporter posted on X.

New Orleans terror

Earlier on January 1, at least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a driver rammed a rented pickup truck into a crowd during New Year celebrations in New Orleans.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism, identified the suspect as a 42-year-old man and army veteran. He was killed in a firefight with security officers.

Media reports said the suspect had an ISIS flag in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

Truck explodes in Las Vegas

Also on Wednesday morning, a rented Tesla Cybertruck erupted into flames outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven others.

A video circulating online shows the truck engulfed in fire just seconds after stopping near the hotel’s entrance. This attack too is being treated as a possible act of terrorism.

Both the vehicles involved in the New Orleans and Los Angeles had been rented from the same company.

Terror in Germany

In Germany, at least five people were killed and more than 200 injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg on December 22.

The suspect who was arrested was identified as a 50-year-old man from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006.