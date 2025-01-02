New Orleans attack: Death toll rises to 15; ISIS link suspected

New Orleans rang in the new year with a tragedy as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday (January 1), killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street.

Authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.

Suspect killed in shootout

The rampage, which unfolded just after 3 am, left the city shaken and raised urgent questions about security measures in the bustling French Quarter.

The attack took place at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets. Authorities report that the suspect bypassed barricades, fired into the crowd, and then drove into people.

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after crashing his rented truck. As he exited the vehicle armed with an assault rifle, two officers were injured in the exchange but are in stable condition.

ISIS flag, weapons, possible explosive device

Investigators later found an ISIS flag, weapons, and a possible explosive device inside the vehicle, intensifying concerns about a coordinated terrorist plot. They are now searching for possible explosive devices and additional suspects.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick described the suspect’s actions as “very intentional behaviour” and confirmed that two officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire but are expected to recover. She confirmed that the man bypassed barricades, drove into Bourbon Street, and opened fire before being neutralised.

“We had precautions in place, but the terrorist found a way to exploit a gap,” Kirkpatrick said, referring to temporary changes in security measures due to ongoing repairs ahead of next month’s Super Bowl.

Sugar Bowl postponed

The attack, described as one of the deadliest in recent city history, has also forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled for Wednesday at the Superdome. The game will now take place on Thursday, as officials work to reassure residents and visitors of their safety.

Federal agents are now racing to piece together Jabbar’s motives and potential connections to international terrorist networks. Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent with the FBI, urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

“This investigation is moving swiftly, and we’re pursuing every lead,” she said.

Officials working to reunite families

New Orleans’ Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is actively working to reunite families affected by the attack. Bourbon Street is a bustling area known for its nightlife.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. The City of New Orleans is working alongside local and state partners to provide support and ensure timely assistance for families,” stated the NOLA Ready website.

Likely “terrorist act”

According to NOLA.com, Jabbar’s name matches a man in Texas, where the rental truck was secured. Investigators believe Jabbar has ties to the Houston area, a connection they are currently exploring.

A black flag was displayed on the truck Jabbar allegedly drove into the crowd. Law enforcement sources are investigating whether the flag is associated with ISIS or another foreign terror organisation.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell referred to the attack as a likely “terrorist act,” and the FBI released a statement confirming they are investigating it as such.

Biden condemns attack

President Joe Biden condemned the attack and extended condolences to the victims’ families, stating, “There is no justification for violence of any kind.” He pledged federal support in the investigation and recovery efforts.

The tragic incident is part of a growing trend of vehicular attacks, drawing parallels to recent events in Germany and New York.

