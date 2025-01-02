Las Vegas | Tesla Cybertruck involved in blast outside Trump hotel; 1 dead

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, US on Wednesday morning (January 1) killing the driver and injuring at least seven others.

This incident took place a few hours after a man drove a truck into a crowd of New Year’s Day revellers in New Orleans and opened fire indiscriminately, killing 15 people, before he was shot down by the police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was investigating whether the explosion in Las Vegas was an act of terrorism, according to a report by AFP.

‘Appears to be an act of terrorism’: Elon Musk

Reacting to the incident in Las Vegas, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that it appeared to be an act of terrorism, and alleged that there seemed to be a connection with the New Orleans incident since both the vehicles had been rented from the same car rental site Turo.

“Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way,” wrote Musk in a post on X.