Student, teacher killed in Wisconsin school shooting; shooter found dead

A student and a teacher were killed and six others were injured after a teenage shooter on Monday (December 16) opened fire in a school in Wisconsin, US.

The suspect was later found dead, reports said.

The incident occurred at the Abundant Life Christian School, a private school with over 400 students in classes starting from kindergarten to 12th grade.

The teen shooter, according to police used a handgun and was found dead on school premises by the time a police team reached the school.

Officials have not revealed any more details about the shooter’s identity. CNN and AP reports, however, claim that the shooter was a 17-year girl who shot herself after the shootout. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters that the condition of two of the injured students was critical while a teacher and three other students who were shot are expected to survive. The other two victims have been discharged from hospital, he said.

Stating that the motive for the shooting is still not known, police said the shooter’s family is cooperating in the investigation.

"Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison, but for our entire country, where yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community," Barnes told reporters.

The incident is just the latest of the 322 school shootings that the US has recorded this year alone.