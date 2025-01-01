US: 10 killed as vehicle ploughs into New Year revellers in New Orleans

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured after a vehicle drove into a large crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on New Year's Day.

The incident reportedly occurred at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets which witness a large gathering of crowds during the holiday season.

Driver fired at bystanders: Reports

The area, known for its vibrant nightlife, was packed with revellers celebrating New Year.

The incident escalated further when the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon at bystanders. Law enforcement officials responded swiftly, engaging the suspect in an exchange of gunfire.

Officials have not yet released the identity or motives of the suspect, and an investigation is underway.

Police are said to have cordoned off the area.

Horrific act, says Louisiana Governor

In a post on X, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called the incident “a horrific act” while offering his prayers for the victims and first responders at the spot and urging people in the vicinity to avoid the area.

The attack comes in the run up to Super Bowl, a football match in the city that draws thousands of fans.

The incident also comes days after five were killed and more than 200 were injured when a car ploughed into a bustling Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg