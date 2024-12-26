Three decades of economic reforms with Manmohan Singh's Liberalisation

In 1991, Manmohan Singh presented a Budget that triggered a mini-revolution in India.

A series of reforms unleashed by the PV Narasimha Rao government liberalised the economy, dismantled the license-permit raj, and turned the existing socio-economic milieu on its head.

Within months, India’s service sector started growing exponentially, global investments began pouring into the country and Indian consumers found themselves in a market with a cornucopia of choices.

In 2020, The Federal, as part of a series on India’s tryst with its very own perestroika, looked at how a new generation of Indians stepped out of the socialistic-leftist mould, entered the red-hot crucible of capitalism, and joined the elite list of global billionaires.

With the passing of Manmohan Singh today, we recall the series for our readers.

Read the eight-part series here:

From zero to 100, how Indians gate-crashed the global rich list

Children of Reforms: Generation that made billions, arrived on global stage

Liberalisation and the making of 'middle class' myth

Diversity in unity: The making of the middle 'classes' of India

How India became a land of billion entrepreneurs

The myth of educated, first-generation businessmen

How reforms swept past 250 million Indians, left their lives untouched

How the middle class learned to live life king size