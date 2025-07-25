Exclusive: Not pilot error? Missing black box data, a clue to systems failure or FADEC collapse

The world’s deadliest aviation disaster of 2025 appears not to have been a pilot error. It may have been a sudden, cascading electrical collapse that beat the pilots to the controls. Weeks after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) submitted its preliminary findings, the issue continues to get more puzzling. From a charred flight data recorder that possibly stopped recording before impact, to a ram air turbine (RAT) deployment that suggests prior electrical collapse, and a thrust lever anomaly that mirrors a known Boeing FADEC glitch, evidence points toward a chilling possibility: that multiple failures may have sealed the fate of Air India 171. The Federal has learned that Air India, apart from fuel switch checks, has conducted internal checks on Boeing 787 sensors and electricals, a fact it has not publicly disclosed. Also read | Ahmedabad Air India crash: Minister backs ‘unbiased’ probe; pilots flag key data gaps However, sources say these checks may or may not have a bearing on the AI 171 tragedy, given airlines have a responsibility to check every aspect of a plane post-crash. Jarring anomalies What are the most jarring anomalies? One can see that the plane's tail was intact and the nose was crushed, and saw fire damage. And yet, the forward recorder, pulled from a crushed and fire-damaged nose, survived with cockpit recordings intact. On the other hand, the (tail) aft-flight data recorder, or enhanced airborne flight recorder (EAFR), located in the undamaged tail, was found charred, with data undownloadable. Black boxes are designed to withstand 1,100°C flames and 3,400 g impacts. If a black box fails, especially in a structurally intact section, it’s not just an accident. It’s a red flag. (Black boxes are present in the tail and nose of planes.) And it’s from the forward recorder that we know what Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder may have said (again, the AAIB has not attributed the voices to either pilot). Meanwhile, the two experienced pilots, posthumously, face heavy scrutiny, wild speculation and accusations of suicide, sabotage, and even marital discord. A media trial and a social media lynching of two men who never got to tell their side. Reading RAT timeline So, why did the aft-flight recorder fail? The RAT’s timeline provides a clue — its deployment before the fuel switches were touched suggests a total electrical failure occurred early in flight. And, experts say the aft-EAFR, which lacks an independent power supply, could have stopped recording well before impact. Its blackened appearance may point to something else entirely: a possible lithium-ion battery fire. That raises a deeper fear—did a flaw that once grounded the entire 787 fleet quietly resurface? Add to this the unexplained silence in the AAIB’s report around ACARS and SATCOM transmissions, systems that usually offer the last digital heartbeat of an aircraft, and the pattern sharpens. The pilots issued a Mayday over VHF (very high frequency). But AAIB gives us no ACARS data, no SATCOM pings. Also read: Exclusive | AI-171 crash triggered by fuel switches or engine failure? Larger question Finally, the thrust levers themselves. Found in the idle position post-crash, yet recorded in the forward position until impact. The same discrepancy was seen in a 2019 ANA 787 incident, where a faulty sensor misled the FADEC into shutting down engines without pilot command. Here is how one may read the situation: One recorder failed. The other shows no sign of human error. The plane lost power before the crew could react. And Boeing’s systems may have outpaced the humans onboard. Twelve years ago, lithium battery fires forced the global grounding of the Dreamliner fleet. Today, with AI‑171, we have the silence of a system probably failing mid-air, with no one left to explain it. Let’s unpick these issues, one pointer at a time. Pointer I: RAT deployment — Clue to electrical collapse 13:38:39–40 – RAT theoretically had to have deployed (assumed timeline) 13:38:42 – Engine 1 fuel switch moved from RUN to CUTOFF 13:38:43 – Engine 2 fuel switch moved from RUN to CUTOFF 13:38:47 – The RAT starts pumping hydraulic power 13:38:52 – Engine 1 fuel switch returned to RUN 13:38:56 – Engine 2 fuel switch returned to RUN The RAT is a backup emergency generator. It doesn’t get activated merely if the engines shut down. It deploys when the aircraft loses electrical power, typically from engine-driven generators. So, if the RAT comes out, it means the plane has already suffered a major electrical failure, not just an engine issue. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh (40), the sole survivor, in interviews with media houses, said that within seconds after takeoff, the cabin lights began flickering green and white. This aligns with the RAT deployment timeline and a sudden electrical anomaly—long before the crew made any recorded input.

The timing of the RAT deployment suggests that the aircraft had already lost both engine-driven electrical generators before the fuel-control switches were touched

CCTV footage showed the RAT deploying during the initial climb. The AAIB report talks about CCTV footage showing RAT deployment, but does not publish the timestamps from the footage. It confirms that the RAT began supplying hydraulic power at 13:38:47 IST.

But here’s where it gets technical. Flight engineers told The Federal that RAT takes about 7 to 8 seconds to spin up and begin supplying sufficient power. This means the RAT likely deployed at around 13:38:39-40 IST.

Also read: Pilots' body sends notice to WSJ, Reuters over Air India crash reports A flight engineer said, "RAT will begin rotation within one second of deployment. Then hydraulic pressure starts to build immediately, and within 6-7 seconds it will be sufficient for minimal control authority (pumping power)." But the fuel control switches were moved to cut-off by 13:38:42-43; that's 4-5 seconds after the RAT began deploying. Timing inconsistency The AAIB report is also silent on ACARS or SATCOM uplinks. While ACARS (Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System) is a digital datalink system that transmits messages between aircraft and ground stations, SATCOM, (Satellite Communications) enables long-range voice and data transmission via satellites, especially over oceans or remote areas. In most modern crashes, investigators disclose the last pings or maintenance messages transmitted by the aircraft’s data systems. But here, not a single such detail is shared. Also read | Celebi, barred from Indian airports, has been under security lens for long This omission is striking, especially in the wake of earlier aviation disasters, such as Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Air France 447, and even Jeju Air 2216, where the abrupt loss of ACARS or SATCOM data became key to understanding how electrical or systemic failures unfolded in flight. Which raises the question, did a systems failure or electrical fault disable these transmissions? Crucially, the crew of AI‑171 did transmit a Mayday via VHF voice. But, the absence of ACARS/SATCOM data despite active voice radio communications could again suggest an early electrical failure that knocked out specific systems, but not all at once. What RAT deployment suggests The RAT deployment suggests the aircraft had already lost both engine-driven electrical generators before the switches were touched. That’s not just a small detail. It raises serious questions about the sequence of system failures onboard AI‑171. Was there an underlying electrical malfunction that began shutting down systems before the crew even had a chance to respond? Did FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) misinterpret a failure and begin initiating emergency shutdowns? The Times of India was among the first to highlight a timing inconsistency, noting that the RAT began supplying hydraulic power at 13:38:47 IST, and questioning how the aircraft reached peak airspeed two seconds earlier, at 13:38:42. The implication was that the RAT’s deployment contradicted the thrust loss timeline. A fair point, but it could get overridden slightly by the possibility of wind speed and inertia (objects in motion). Also read | What India, and the world, can learn from AI-171 Dreamliner crash report But according to The Federal’s sources, including a senior Boeing 787 captain, this interpretation may miss a key point: RAT deployment isn’t triggered directly by engine failure, but by the loss of both engine-driven generators. That means the engines could still be running, even producing partial thrust, when the RAT deployed. Now, this distinction shifts the focus away from airspeed versus RAT power-up, and toward a more telling possibility: that a cascading electrical fault began before any fuel switch movement. Pointer II: Aft-EAFR failure despite intact tail Here’s what else stands out in the AAIB’s preliminary report. The Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) was recovered intact inside its compartment after the tail section was brought down. The vertical stabiliser was separated from the aft fuselage and found near the crash site. The report does not specify the extent of fire damage to these components. Yet, the AAIB report published photos of the aft-EAFR, located in that very section, and it was found charred and unreadable.

The tail section of AI-171 was mostly intact after the crash, but the aft-EAFR was severely damaged

In contrast, the forward EAFR, embedded in the crushed, burned nose, yielded 49 hours of flight data and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR). That’s the very unit that confirmed the crew’s confusion at the switches being off—one pilot can be heard saying he didn’t move them.

Also read: Ahmedabad Air India crash: US safety board cautions against 'premature' conclusions Logically, this is improbable. The aft-EAFR is the most protected component in a modern aircraft, certified to survive 1,100°C fires and 3,400 g impacts. So why did it fail? Mystery of destroyed aft-EAFR The answer may lie in the power source design. The forward EAFR is backed by a Recorder Independent Power Supply (RIPS). But the aft EAFR depends solely on aircraft power. If the electrical collapse began before the crash, as the RAT timeline suggests, then the aft recorder may have been dead before the plane hit the ground. In short, it appears it wasn’t destroyed by the crash. It was probably never alive when it mattered. And this isn't the first time data was not recovered in a deadly aviation disaster. Recall the crash of the Jeju Air Flight 2216, a Boeing 737‑800, in December 2024. During a belly-landing that killed 179 of the 181 people on board, both FDR and CVR stopped recording about four minutes before impact due to electrical failure. Experts say loss of data in aft-EAFR can only be due to loss of electrical power, an internal arc, thermal runaway, or electrical surge. But none of this will leave visible fire marks. Watch | South Korea plane crash: 85 dead – What happened? The AAIB report says: "The aft-EAFR was substantially damaged and could not be downloaded through conventional means....aft-EAFR had impact and thermal damages to the housing." This phrasing seems to attribute the failure of the aft EAFR to “impact and thermal damage.” Dreamliner woes This risks conflating two distinct issues: the cause of failure that led to data loss potentially electrical or systemic and the visible charring (which has no relevance to black box data; as the forward-EAFR was equally burnt and yet 49 hours of data was recovered from it). AAIB in its report does not give the cause of charring, given the aft-EAFR was recovered from a structurally intact tail. Why should the charring concern us? Because this particular Boeing 787-8 (VT-ANB), delivered to Air India in 2013, belongs to the same early Dreamliner fleet grounded globally that year after lithium-ion battery fires on ANA and JAL aircraft. In those incidents, the battery fires caused charring but did not affect flight recorders, and their tail sections were structurally intact. Also read: AAIB slams 'irresponsible' media reports on Air India crash The photograph of the aft-EAFR’s appearance could be drawing attention away from a potentially deeper systems failure: the possibility that an undetected electrical breakdown, potentially originating in FADEC logic or sensor misinterpretation, disabled the aft recorder well before impact. And the possibility that the charring was caused by a lithium-ion battery fire, which would suggest that a 12-year-old systemic flaw, one serious enough to ground a global fleet of 787s, has quietly re-emerged. Pointer III: Hidden discrepancy in FADEC logic? A growing number of pilots and engineers have expressed frustration over Boeing’s opacity when it comes to FADEC logic, the automated brain that controls engine function. Unlike Airbus, which provides more transparent documentation on sensor-to-FADEC pathways, Boeing has historically guarded this information tightly. So, even if the aft-EAFR had survived, there might still have been ambiguity on Boeing's pathway logic as to what sensors have what weightage for FADEC logic decisions. But now, with the aft-EAFR not having survived, the data wipeout gets more severe. The Federal, in an exclusive report earlier, reported that a major European airline, in light of the AI‑171 incident, has begun reviewing all sensor inputs and FADEC-related electricals across its Boeing 787 fleet, not just the fuel control switches.

The nose and front section of AI-171 was charred and mangled beyond recognition, but the forward EAFR was in good shape

AI’s all-clear on fuel switches superfluous?

On the Boeing 787, FDRs log electronic signals sent to and from components, not necessarily the physical movement of a switch by a human hand. In other words, if an automated system like FADEC issued a command to shut off fuel, triggered by a faulty sensor, electrical fault, or internal logic, the FDR would still log this as a “switch moved” event.