AAIB slams 'irresponsible' media reports on Air India crash

The Aircraft Accident and Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Monday (July 17) said that certain sections of the international media are “repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions” regarding the Air India flight AI 171 crash through selective and unverified reporting.

The AAIB termed such acts as irresponsible. It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” stated the AAIB.

'Refrain from spreading premature narratives'

“We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process,” it added.

The development comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the recording of a conversation between the two pilots of the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 showed that the captain had cut off the fuel supply to the aircraft’s engines.

The AAIB further stated that the purpose of its investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about “WHAT" happened.

“The preliminary report has to be seen in this light. At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The Final Investigation Report will come out with root causes and recommendations, added AAIB.

'Wait for the final report'

The AAIB urged everyone to wait for the publication of the Final Investigation Report after the probe into the crash is complete, adding that it will also publish updates regarding the probe as and when required.

“Therefore, AAIB appeals to all concerned to await publication of Final Investigation Report after completion of the Investigation. AAIB will also publish updates as and when required which have technical and public interest,” the AAIB stated.

'Don't incite public anxiety'

The AAIB further stated that it has a “flawless record” in investigating 92 Accidents and 111 Serious incidents since its inception in 2012. “Even now, apart from investigating the ill-fated Air India's B787-8 aircraft VT-ANB, several other accidents and serious incidents are under investigation,” it stated.

Referring to the Air India flight crash as the “most devastating accident in recent aviation history”, the AAIB stated that it has to be understood that it was not the time inciting public anxiety.

“While the accident of this dimension has drawn public attention and shock, however, it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of Indian Aviation Industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts,” stated the AAIB.