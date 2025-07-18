Celebi, barred from Indian airports, has been under security lens for long

Celebi, the Turkish multinational ground handling agency (GHA), whose security clearance to operate in Indian airports was revoked by the Centre during the India-Pakistan conflict, has been in the crosshairs of security agencies for almost a decade, sources told The Federal.

With Turkey openly backing Pakistan during the latter’s military conflict with India, the Centre’s decision against Celebi was viewed as a step to address security concerns regarding the operation of a Turkish firm in the sensitive aviation sector.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) provides security clearance to entities and people working in the aviation sector in India.

On May 15, a BCAS order said Celebi’s security clearance for its GHA arm as well as the cargo arm, was being revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security. Celebi’s security clearance was renewed last in 2022 for five years.

Concerns over GHA, RA status

However, a source told The Federal that during the renewal of Celebi’s security clearance in 2017, there were concerns about its status as GHA and Regulated Agent (RA).

“But even at the time of earlier renewal in 2017, there were concerns about Celebi’s status GHA as well as a Regulated Agent. The view in the security establishment was that foreign entities should not be allowed those areas of aviation sector which are in the domain of security. The argument presented was that security being a sovereign function is primarily responsibility of the government,” the source said.

Role of GHAs and RAs

A GHA provides services like loading and unloading of baggage and cargo to and from aircraft, towing, parking, and refuelling of aircraft, handling of paperwork, and ensuring the aircraft is prepared for departure, while also assisting passengers in boarding and disembarking.

Similarly, a RA is a freight forwarder that handles air cargo and mail and is authorised to perform security controls on behalf of airlines. These agents ensure the secure movement of cargo through the supply chain to meet aviation security standards.

Sensitive nature of job

Sources said in terms of security considerations, the status of Celebi, especially as RA was being debated for a very long along with other foreign entities operating in the field.

“Proper cargo screening has major security implications. Many a time, even passenger aircraft carry cargo. The question was should we allow the sensitive job of cargo screening to be handled by foreign entities or a government agency should handle it. Hence revocation of security of Celebi as RA as well is a step in the right direction,” said a source who was part of the debate.

No relief for Celebi in court

Celebi was operating in nine major airports in India, including in the national capital. Following the revocation of security clearance, Celebi has stated that its Indian arm was incorporated under the Companies Act and an Indian business managed by Indian citizens.

Celebi challenged the security revocation in the Delhi High Court but the court declined to grant any relief to it. The high court was shown inputs about Celebi in a sealed cover.

The high court in its order said: “On perusal of the relevant inputs/information, it indeed transpires that there are compelling national security considerations involved, which impelled the respondents to take impugned action. While it would not be inappropriate for this court to make a verbatim reference to the relevant information/inputs, suffice it to say, that there is a necessity to eliminate the possibility of espionage and/or dual use of logistics capabilities which would be highly detrimental to the security of the country, especially in the event of an external conflict.”