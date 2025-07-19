Pilots' body sends notice to WSJ, Reuters over Air India crash reports

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has sent a legal notice to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters over their “unverified” reports regarding the cause of the deadly Air India crash. The FIP also demanded an unconditional apology from the news outlets.

The FIP president, CS Randhawa, told ANI that the pilots’ body has initiated legal action and issued a legal notice to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters seeking an apology from them.

‘Selective and unverified reporting’

The FIP stated in the notice that there were efforts in certain sections of the international media to draw conclusions from “selective and unverified” reporting.

"It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” stated the notice.

It further stated that although the Air India flight crash has drawn public attention due to the magnitude of the incident, there was no time to create public anxiety regarding the safety of the Indian aviation industry.

"While the accident of this dimension has drawn public attention and shock, however, it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards the safety of the Indian Aviation Industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded fact," added the notice.

Also Read: Air India crash: WSJ report puts lens on captain; pilots’ body questions findings

‘Speculative content’

The FIP further stated that the “speculative content” was “highly irresponsible” and caused “irreparable harm” to the reputation of the deceased pilots, who are unable to defend themselves.

“In doing so, Reuters has also inflicted unnecessary distress on the bereaved families and diminished the morale of the pilot fraternity, which operates under immense pressure and public responsibility,” stated the notice.

The FIP cautioned the media outlets against publishing any further “speculative” content regarding the Air India crash as the final probe report was yet to be published.

"In view of the above, and pending the release of conclusive findings from the official investigation, we are instructed to caution Reuters and all affiliated platforms against further dissemination or amplification of unverified, speculative, or unofficial theories relating to the crash and pilots operating the plane,” stated the notice.

Also Read: AAIB slams 'irresponsible' media reports on Air India crash

Message to Reuters

The FIP, in its notice, urged Reuters to refrain from publishing or circulating any content that speculates on the reason behind the crash and review its article published on July 17. It further stated that Reuters should remove any content attributing blame and add an appropriate disclaimer.

Earlier, the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Bureau (AAIB), without directly mentioning the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, had alleged that certain sections of the international media were repeatedly trying to draw conclusions over the Air India crash through unverified reporting.