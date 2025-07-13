Fuel cut in 1 sec? AI-171’s final minutes flag mechanical failure, not pilot error

When Air India flight AI-171 fell from the sky on June 12 just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, much of the Western media was quick to suggest pilot error as the cause. These lines from the cockpit voice recorder, released by an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report, were interpreted as confirmation of a fatal oversight: “Did you cut off the fuel switch?” “No, I didn’t.” But aviation experts say the timeline tells a different and far more disturbing story: 13:38:39 IST — Aircraft lifts off 13:38:42 IST — Engine 1 fuel switch flips from RUN to CUTOFF 13:38:43 IST — Engine 2 fuel switch follows suit just one second later 13:38:47 IST — Engines drop below idle; ram air turbine (RAT) deploys 13:38:52 IST & 13:38:56 IST — Recovery switches return to RUN, four seconds apart Physical impossibility The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), custodian of global safety standards for US-built aircraft like the Boeing 787, provides essential context. FAA human-factors research shows that pilots typically require at least 1 to 1.5 seconds just to recognise an unexpected event. Additional seconds are needed to operate a guarded, spring-loaded switch — such as the fuel cutoff levers on the 787’s throttle quadrant.





These timings are supported by NASA Ames Research Center studies, which emphasise that guarded cockpit switches are specifically engineered to prevent quick or accidental activation or deactivation.

According to NASA’s Human Integration Design Handbook, switches with safety covers and high-consequence functions must require more than one deliberate step (e.g., lift cover ➝ locate ➝ actuate). Time-motion studies from cockpit simulations indicate that, even under non-emergency conditions, operating such switches typically takes 2–3 seconds per switch.

How fuel switches work

To grasp the significance of that 1-second gap between the shutdowns, one must understand how fuel switches work. These are not casual toggle switches.

Capt Saurabh Bhatnagar, an aviation expert and Boeing 787 instructor, explained it in a conversation with The Federal.

“They’re spring-loaded, gated, and manually protected against accidental operation. You must lift, hold, and shift them with intent. It’s not like brushing your hand across a light switch. You’d have to reach below the thrust levers on the central pedestal and deliberately move them," he said.