Ahmedabad flight crash: Why Tata, DGCA are at fault

The recent Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad has triggered shockwaves across India’s aviation industry, raising deep concerns over safety, regulatory oversight, and brand accountability. In an interview with The Federal, senior journalist K Giriprakash dissects what went wrong, how Tata Sons is handling the fallout, and why the DGCA needs urgent reform.

Has Air India mishandled the post-crash crisis?

Let’s start from the beginning. When the Tatas took over Air India from the government, expectations were high. The Tata group is known for its quality — especially in the hospitality sector with the Taj group — so people believed Air India would soon reflect that same standard.

However, Air India had deep-rooted issues. It was historically bureaucratic. Transitioning from that culture to a service-driven model takes time. But even the cosmetic improvements— like in-flight service — haven’t met expectations.

Ground issues persist. Pilots have been overworked. There were even instances where a pilot panicked and the flight had to be rerouted. These are not small problems; they are symptoms of deeper dysfunction. Tatas had the benchmark in Vistara — yet that quality didn’t carry over to Air India.

Was the crash a direct result of this? I wouldn’t go that far. But post-crash handling was not something the Tatas were prepared for. There was confusion, and perhaps a lack of on-ground preparedness. While such accidents are rare, the post-crash response should have been more organised.

Are we seeing meaningful findings emerge from the probe?

It’s too early for definitive answers. Retired pilots and experts have shared conflicting views online. Ultimately, the probe will tell us what really went wrong.

It’s unprecedented — the crash occurred just after takeoff, within minutes. That alone is alarming. It could be an engine issue, a lift-off failure — anything. What’s chilling is the proximity to a populated area. Had it crashed in the middle of town, casualties would’ve been far higher.

That said, the response included Boeing flying down top technical experts, DGCA acting quickly, and Tatas pledging full cooperation. These were good steps. But DGCA also mentioned maintenance concerns. That’s critical. You can buy the best planes, but without proper upkeep, disaster is inevitable.

Has this incident damaged Tata's aviation ambitions?

Absolutely. This is not just a wake-up call — it damages Tata’s global brand. It’s a huge setback for their aviation dreams. They’ll need to rethink everything and initiate fundamental changes. This crash doesn’t just hurt Air India — it hurts the reputation of all Tata Sons companies. They’ve reportedly hired McKinsey to assess the situation. But let’s be clear: the answers lie within. Tatas know what went wrong.

When they acquired Air India, they got a clean slate. The government wrote off ₹46,000 crore in debt and handed them valuable assets — over 140 aircraft, including wide and narrow bodies, priceless slots like London Heathrow, 4,400 domestic slots, hangars, a 100% stake in Air India Express, and 50% in ground services company AISATS.

Everything was handed to them. They didn’t need to build from scratch. The pilots were trained, infrastructure ready. All they had to do was improve quality and maintenance. Three years later, there’s no excuse.

Is DGCA part of the problem?

Without question. The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has been mismanaged for years. It’s not professionally run. You need aviation professionals, not bureaucrats, to lead it. DGCA should ensure poorly run airlines are penalised and guided to improve. But today, penalties are tokenistic. Pilots have faced dangerous situations; one incident led to Air India being fined heavily. Yet the larger issues persist. You need to pay top dollars to bring in real aviation experts to run DGCA. You cannot expect airline safety when the regulator itself is compromised. The DGCA must collaborate with airlines, ensure standards, and fix faults proactively — not just penalise them after an incident. Sadly, politicians only visit crash sites for condolences. The Civil Aviation Ministry hasn’t even promised DGCA reform.

Past recommendations from crash probes, including Kerala, were never implemented. That’s the real failure.

Has public trust in Air India nosedived?

Trust is fragile. And yes, this crash has severely impacted public confidence in Air India. People are hesitant to book tickets. Reports show a dip in reservations. Let’s not forget, Air India was India’s flag carrier. It symbolized national pride. Merging Air India with AirAsia and Vistara gave Tatas a huge market share—second only to IndiGo. They didn’t earn this position; they inherited it.

You lose trust once — it’s hard to win back, especially when it involves lives, not products. If pilots are getting panic attacks on the runway, imagine the fear in passengers’ minds. It’s no longer about in-flight service. It’s about basic safety and operational credibility.

Tata Sons must act urgently. The CEO, board members—someone—must take moral responsibility for the 270 lives lost. We’re yet to hear that.

Should this be a wake-up call for all Indian carriers?

It must be. But there’s another issue. As people lose faith in Air India, they’ll shift to carriers like IndiGo, Akasa, or SpiceJet. But these airlines have limited fleets and routes.

This shift in demand will push fares up. Will passengers be able to afford it? Probably not. Corporate travel will reduce. Hospitality and transport sectors will take a hit.

Leasing costs and insurance premiums will spike for all airlines. Smaller carriers will suffer most—just like Air Costa did post-Kingfisher. Legal challenges around grounded aircraft, like those faced by Go First, will also resurface.

“This crash must not be seen in isolation. It will have ripple effects across the aviation ecosystem.”

