Plane crashes in South Korea, 85 dead

At least 85 people were killed as a South Korean passenger aircraft crashed at the Muan International Airport on Sunday (December 29), according to media reports.

The Jeju Air plane from Bangkok was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members when it drove off a runway and crashed at the airport, Yonhap news agency reported. The crash happened when the plane was landing at the airport in the southern part of South Korea.





Yonhap News Agency is reporting a Jeju Air 737 went off the runway after landing in Muan. This appears to be #7C2216 from Bangkok operated by a 737-800. https://t.co/Nyf9IuyxmA https://t.co/QkNX4B8eNF pic.twitter.com/LCIUktDbHN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 29, 2024





This is breaking news. More details awaited