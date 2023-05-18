IPL 2023 playoffs ticket sales for Qualifier 1, Eliminator in Chennai from today (May 18); details here

GT will play in Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday (May 23). GT’s opponents are yet to be decided.

As the race to the playoffs in IPL 2023 reaches its climax on Sunday (May 21), the sale of tickets for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator in Chennai begins on Thursday (May 18), the Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only team so far to have booked a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led GT are confirmed of a top-two finish. Currently, they are No. 1 in the table with 18 points. They still have a game in hand, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 21.

GT will play in Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday (May 23). GT’s opponents are yet to be decided. The Eliminator on Wednesday (May 24) too is at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. It will feature the third and fourth-placed teams in the standings. We still don’t have confirmation on those two teams.

However, you can start booking your tickets online from Thursday at 12 noon.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle, IPL wrote, “The WAIT is about to get over Chennai Tickets for the #TATAIPL Qualifier 1 & Eliminator go 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 tomorrow at 𝟭𝟮 𝗣𝗠 Mark your Calendars folks (sic).”

According to IPL, there will be “exclusive access” to buy tickets for RuPay card holders.

“An exclusive early access for RuPay cardholders till stocks last,” IPL said in the tweet.

The online ticketing partners for the sale of IPL 2023 playoff tickets are Paytm and Paytm Insider.

The winner of Qualifier 1 goes straight to the final while the loser plays the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 2 and the final.

IPL 2023 playoffs schedule

Qualifier 1: Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium, May 23 (Tuesday) – 7:30 PM

Eliminator: Chennai, MA Chidambaram Stadium, May 24 (Wednesday) – 7:30 PM

Qualifier 2: Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), May 26 (Friday) – 7:30 PM

Final: Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium), May 28 (Sunday) – 7:30 PM